9th International Diabetes Summit - 2025 by Chellaram Diabetes Institute held in Pune - March 2025

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: India can develop indigenous low-cost medical equipment, molecules and therapies and give it to the world, opined. India has the potential to show the way to the world in diabetes treatment, said Dr. V. Mohan, President and Director of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and Chairman of Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialties Centre, Chennai.

The 9th International Diabetes Summit - 2025 (International Diabetes Summit) organized by Chellaram Diabetes Institute at J.W. Marriott, Pune saw more than 2500 doctors participating in deliberations on various topics related to diabetes.

Prof. Dr. C.B. Sanjeevi from Karolinska Institute, Sweden, Dr Kamlesh Khunti (Director of the UK National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and Director of Centre for Ethnic Health Research and Director of The Real-World Evidence Unit), Dr. Prakash Bhoopatkar, Vice-Chairman of Chellaram Foundation, Dr. Unnikrishnan A.G., Chief Executive Officer Chellaram Diabetes Institute, Wing Commander (Dr.) Harshal More (Retd.), Chief Medical Superintendent Chellaram Diabetes Institute, and Dr Vedavati Purandare, Head of Clinical Services Department. Dr. V Mohan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding work in the field of diabetes.

Dr V Mohan said that Knowledge is like light and keeps spreading like the way it does through this conference. Indian Pharma sector is one of the world leaders in terms of generics and quality. We can have our own indigenous low cost medical equipment, molecules, indigenous therapies and offer it to the world. This is a moment in history where institutions like Chellaram Diabetes Institute can show the way to the world making the life of people all over the world a better place to live in.

Prof Dr Kamlesh Khunti said that India is innovating at a rapid pace and making therapies available to the masses .

Prof. Dr. C.B. Sanjeevi from Karolinska Institute, Sweden said that India is seeing an explosion in the number of diabetics and pre-diabetics. Therefore, we need to focus on wellness by looking at risk factors to stop this explosion. We need to have our own Indian model.

Dr.Unnikrishnan said that one of the success of this conference is the practise changing content.

Dr. Prakash Bhoopatkar, Vice-Chairman of Chellaram Foundation, read out the message from Lal Chellaram, Chairman of Chellaram Diabetes Institute. The message outlined the activities of Chellaram Foundation and updates and opined

The summit covered talks on managing diabetes complications, cost-effective diabetes care, new advances and role of technology in diabetes management. The summit also included contain workshops on strength training in diabetes, diabetes in pregnancy and on practical insulin.

