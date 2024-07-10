A Historic Milestone: Deakin University welcomes India's Inaugural Cohort to GIFT City Campus

PRNewswire

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 10: History has been made and a momentous milestone was achieved this week as Deakin University proudly welcomes its inaugural batch of students to the GIFT City Campus in Gujarat, India.

Ranked among the top 200 universities worldwide, Deakin University is the first international university to establish a teaching campus in India. This marks the beginning of a new era as the first cohort of talented and ambitious students commence classes in the Master of Cyber Security (Professional) and Master of Business Analytics programs.

Deakin's Vice Chancellor, Professor Iain Martin, said he was delighted to see students' arrival on campus.

"Today, we fulfill our promise to India as our GIFT City Campus comes to life with students. This ambitious project, conceived less than two years ago, has resulted in a fully operational Deakin teaching campus, a world first," he said.

"Deakin's commitment has always been 'in India, with India, for India.' This is our proudest moment in the Deakin-India story, marking a historic milestone in our 30-year relationship."

The GIFT City Campus will adopt global standards of learning and innovation, offering an education modeled after the Australian system and designed to meet the needs of the Indian industry and workforce.

"Our commitment to delivering future-ready education is taken very seriously at Deakin. We're working with local industry and business to forge strong and meaningful partnerships for our students, ensuring they leave with a world-class education and established networks with some of the world's top organisations and employers," Professor Martin added.

The first cohort of students embodies the vibrant enthusiasm and brilliance of India's youth, eager to pursue rewarding careers in emerging fields that contribute directly to India's digital economy. Representing all corners of India, the diverse group expressed their excitement about Deakin's hands-on practical approach to learning and the opportunities they will have to intern and collaborate with top industry partners such as IIBX, Infosys, HCLTech, TCS, NSE Academy, XEBIA, India INX, L & T Edutech, INDIFOUR CONSULT PRIVATE LIMITED, and IBM.

Ravneet Pawha, Deakin Vice-President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) emphasized the importance of this occasion for the India-Australia partnership.

"This campus defines a new India and what is possible with great friendships and partnerships. We are introducing new ways of learning, thinking, and responding to industry needs, providing work-ready students capable of meeting the demands of a new corporate landscape," she said. "We are actively developing content and programs in response to industry feedback, ensuring our students are among the most sought-after graduates globally."

Deakin University aims to achieve its vision of accessible and inclusive education of the highest standards, aligning with the objectives of India's visionary National Education Policy 2020. Students can access the same quality of education offered in Australia, complete with prestigious international accreditations, without needing to go abroad. The tuition fee is set at 22 lakh INR. To provide a top-notch international education to deserving students facing financial constraints, the Deakin University and GIFT City Scholarship Program 2024 is offering two fully funded scholarships covering tuition and living expenses.

Bhavika Khotani, a student of Master of Business Analytics has expressed her utmost delight at securing the Deakin University and GIFT City Scholarship for 2024. She says, "Receiving the scholarship is an overwhelming and gratifying experience. It allows me to concentrate fully on my studies without the stress of financial constraints. I am confident that Deakin will provide me with the knowledge and networking opportunities essential for my future professional success."

Upon graduation, these students will form a part of Deakin's alumni network in India, the university's largest international cohort which includes over 20,000 graduates worldwide.

Akshita Karlapati, a first-cohort student, has moved more than 1400 kilometers to pursue studies in Business Analytics at Deakin's GIFT City Campus says, "Being part of history as one of the first students at GIFT City and gaining an internationally recognized degree in India is a unique opportunity. The education I receive and connections I make at Deakin GIFT City will open doors globally, helping me achieve my dream of becoming a Business Analyst."

See more of Deakin's inaugural student cohort as they celebrate O-Week here.

To learn more about the Deakin University GIFT City Campus, India please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/gift-city-campus-india

About Deakin University: Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research, and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 in New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set up operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit: https://www.deakin.edu.au/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458089/City_Campus.jpg

