A Landmark Step Towards Kidney Health Awareness - Manipal Hospitals Yeshwanthpur and Malleshwaram Host a Comprehensive Kidney Health Forum

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3: In a bid to highlight the increasing significance of kidney health, especially on the occasion of World Kidney Day, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur and Manipal Hospital Malleswaram hosted a joint event featuring two insightful and educative panel discussions, tailored to engage a diverse audience that included senior citizens and college-goers. The forum was designed to resonate with both age groups, highlighting how kidney health concerns affect individuals across all life stages, from active young adults to the elderly.

The event moderator, Dr Deepak Kumar Chitralli, Senior Consultant - Nephrology and Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur and Hebbal, set the stage with an introduction to the theme of World Kidney Day 2025 - "Are your kidneys OK?" Emphasizing the need for proactive engagement with kidney health, Dr. Chitralli stated, "World Kidney Day serves as a reminder that kidney health should not be overlooked. By increasing awareness and encouraging regular screenings, we can prevent unnecessary complications and ensure that kidney diseases are diagnosed early, giving patients a better chance for effective treatment."

Key Highlights of the Event

Panel 1: Nephrologists Discuss Kidney Disease, Risk Factors, and Early Intervention

The first panel featured esteemed nephrologists, Dr G K Prakash, Consultant - Nephrology & Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram and Millers road and Dr Santosh S, Consultant - Nephrology, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, who tackled the urgent issue of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and its rising prevalence due to lifestyle changes.

Noting the alarming status of about 850 million people worldwide living with CKD with over 200 million of them progressing to End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), and about 10% of the Indian adult population being affected as well, Dr. G K Prakash, pointed out the lifestyle factors contributing to CKD, stating, "The rise in CKD is linked to unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, and the widespread use of over-the-counter drugs. Early intervention, such as reducing salt intake and regular health screenings, can go a long way in preventing progression." Dr. Prakash also spoke on the role of obesity as an independent high risk factor for kidney disease and stated, "Obesity is the mother of all diseases, including kidney disease. Hence, combating obesity across all age groups is crucial, with particular attention to children, as recent years have seen a significant rise, affecting at least 10-15% of children in our society."

Adding on to the information, Dr. Santosh S expanded on the differences between acute kidney failure and chronic kidney failure, emphasizing, "Acute kidney failure is often transient (temporary) and reversible with early treatment, while chronic kidney failure requires long-term management." Dr. Santosh emphasized the importance of managing diabetic kidney disease through a multidisciplinary approach and stated, "Combating high blood sugar levels through regular monitoring significantly helps in preventing or managing the progression of kidney disease."

Panel 2: Urological Insights into Kidney Cancer, Stones, and Surgical Advancements

The second panel focused on urological perspectives. Dr V Mohan Kumar, Consultant - Urologist and Renal Transplant Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur and Dr Vishnu Prasad, Consultant - Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur enlightened the audience with insights on advanced treatments in kidney stone management and kidney cancer.

Dr. V Mohan Kumar spoke about the role of laser surgeries in kidney stone management, stating, "Being minimally invasive techniques, laser treatments have revolutionized surgical management bypassing the need for larger incisions as seen in conventional open surgeries. The laser surgical techniques are highly effective, promote faster healing and recovery with minimal to nil chances of complications, thereby, improving outcomes for kidney stone patients." Dr. Mohan also addressed some popular myths about kidney stones and advocated the audience to not to resort to any extreme or hearsay measures to prevent the formation or home-management of already formed kidney stones. He stated, "It is rather unfortunate that kidney stone formation cannot be prevented. But ensuring adequate hydration and regular check-ups can significantly reduce the risk of stone formation".

Dr. Vishnu Prasad talked about kidney cancer with a focus on early detection. "Kidney cancer is often asymptomatic in the early stages. Patients need to be vigilant about unexplained weight loss, blood in the urine, or persistent back pain. Regular health check-ups can make a critical difference in early-stage detection and treatment," he explained. Addressing treatment options for kidney cancer, Dr. Prasad went on to discuss the effectiveness of both traditional surgeries and newer robotic techniques, saying, "Robotic-assisted surgeries are revolutionizing the way we approach kidney cancer. These methods offer greater precision, faster recovery times, and significantly better outcomes for patients."

Manipal Hospitals kidney health awareness programs continue to garner attention and make a tangible impact, signalling a growing commitment to protecting kidney health at the community level.

