A New Benchmark in Luxury Living: Signature Developers Unveils Horizon, a Panoramic Sky-high Community in Hyderabad's Coveted Dollar Hills

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 27: Signature Developers, a well-established name in Hyderabad's luxury real estate sector with landmark projects such as Signature One in Banjara Hills, presents Horizon, a premium condominium community in Dollar Hills, Hyderabad (RERA registered no. P02400004874). Situated at the highest point of Dollar Hills, Horizon, offers 82 exclusive residences across eleven interconnected towers. Designed by Habitat Architects, the premium eleven-tower community is crafted to maximise panoramic views--spanning the historic Golconda Fort and Qutub Shahi Tombs--while offering curated spaces that foster privacy, well-being, and meaningful connections.

Just 10 minutes from Jubilee Hills, Horizon offers residents the opportunity to live in one of Hyderabad's most coveted neighbourhoods, close to the city's cultural and commercial hubs, yet worlds away. Homeowners can choose from spacious 2, 3, and 3 BHK + Study residences ranging from 1,866 sq. ft. to 3,641 sq. ft., thoughtfully planned to offer open, flexible layouts that blur the boundaries between indoors and out.

At the heart of Horizon is an expansive, open-to-sky landscaped courtyard measuring 24m x 24m, with homes arranged in a perfect square around it--an inherently Vastu-friendly configuration that brings balance and positive energy into everyday life. Framed by shaded walkways and lush greens, this central space is more than just a visual anchor. Designed with privacy in mind, there are no common walls between residences, while advanced security systems ensure complete peace of mind, allowing residents to enjoy the freedom of open, pedestrian-friendly spaces without compromise.

Horizon is equipped for elevated living; from unwinding at the rooftop clubhouse to swimming against the horizon, hosting celebrations, or taking a quiet walk along green pathways, discover spaces designed to make every day feel extraordinary. Horizon is also designed with the future in mind, featuring rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient appliances, and environmentally conscious construction, allowing residents to enjoy luxury living with a lighter footprint.

"For us, Horizon by Signature Developers is a dialogue between form and environment, where each element is crafted to complement its surroundings," says Zafar Choudhary, CEO and Co-Founder of Habitat Architects. "It's a testament to contemporary design rooted in cultural relevance, speaking of elegance and purposeful functionality."

"Horizon is more than a home; it's an address that redefines luxury living in Hyderabad," says Rohit Reddy, Managing Director, Signature Developers. "Signature Developers was born to create super luxury real estate at a time when nobody in Hyderabad could think of it. Horizon is a part of that narrative. The idea is to create the most expensive and beautiful real estate in every part of Hyderabad, homes that transcend time and stay forever."

With completion slated for December 2025, Horizon by Signature Developers is set to become a landmark of refined living, where luxury meets landscape in perfect harmony.

Location: Hyderabad, India

Developers: Signature Developers

Designers: Habitat Architects

Built-Up Area: 222177 sq. ft. / 20641 sq. mt.

Completion: December 2025

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651617/SIGNATURE_DEVELOPERS_Horizon.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)