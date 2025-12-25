A New Game for Goa: Assagao House Launches Finest Indoor Padel and Pickleball Facilities with CoPlay

PNN

Goa [India], December 25: Assagao House, the upcoming private members' retreat envisioned by Paul Dass OBE, Founder and CEO of Mayaland Homes Goa, announces the opening of its first operational facility, a premium indoor padel and pickleball centre developed in partnership with CoPlay. The court is set to open its doors on 27 December 2025 to everyone, including non-members, marking the beginning of Assagao House's phased rollout with the introduction of a high-quality, community-led sports experience in North Goa.

CoPlay is among India's fastest-growing community-first sports brands, currently active across major cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Goa. With over 40 operational multi-sport centres and a community of more than 1.5 lakh monthly players, CoPlay is redefining how India engages with sport by designing spaces where performance, culture and social connection intersect.

The CoPlay Padel & Pickleball facility at Assagao House features one international-standard padel court measuring 21 metres by 12 metres, along with two pickleball courts sized at 30 feet by 60 feet. Designed as a fully indoor venue, the centre allows uninterrupted play throughout the day, night and Goa's monsoon season. Built using world-class raw materials, professionally engineered surfaces and official lux-level lighting, the facility sets itself apart in the Assagao vicinity as one of the most refined and technically advanced padel and pickleball experiences in the region.

Speaking about the launch, Deepak Ghugtyal, Head of Coplay India, added, "We are really looking forward to making our vision a reality with Paul Dass OBE and the team at Assagao House. CoPlay is building a new category of social sports in India. We're not just opening venues, we are designing experiences where sport, community and culture intersect; that is the future we are building".

Scheduled for full completion and official unveiling in May 2026, Assagao House is set to emerge as one of Goa's most anticipated private members' addresses; a contemporary sanctuary where design, culture, sport and wellbeing converge. Designed as an all-day retreat rather than a conventional club, Assagao House will offer a thoughtfully curated environment where members can transition effortlessly from morning workouts and wellness rituals to long lunches, creative work sessions and evening social gatherings. Anchored in a philosophy of holistic living, Assagao House will feature world-class padel and pickleball courts set to launch this month, dedicated Pilates, yoga and meditation studios, a fully equipped indoor gym, and restorative water experiences including an outdoor swimming pool, sauna and cold plunge. Set amid lush, landscaped greens and tranquil open spaces, this urban sanctuary will be complemented by an all-day restaurant and cafe, elegant lounges and co-working areas, creating a discreet yet dynamic social ecosystem that celebrates connection, creativity and a new expression of luxury living in Goa.

Commenting on the larger vision, Paul Dass OBE said, "Assagao House is a natural evolution of Mayaland Homes. By developing luxury residences in the area, we created a strong community that sought new experiences and meaningful connections with like-minded people. Assagao House offers the perfect setting to bring together sports, wellness, dining, community and bespoke experiences, all within this retreat. I engaged Mr Adi Oberoi, a renowned Sports Marketing Consultant, to help me realise my vision for the first phase of padel and pickleball courts." Since entering the Goa market in 2017, Mayaland Homes has established itself as a leading high-end luxury developer in the region. Our projects include Floresta, Encostas, and Grande Gemeo, all located in proximity to Assagao House.

Bookings and enquiries for the CoPlay Padel & Pickleball facility at Assagao House will be open from 28th December 2025 on the Hudle App. Applications for Assagao House memberships will be open from April 2026. Details will be provided in due course. Players, sports communities and corporates can visit the facility at Plot No. 156/2, Gongerem Vaddo, Assagao, Mapusa, Bardez, Goa - 403507.

Location pin: https://maps.app.goo.gl/eS63feLKwKoER6T6A or connect with the Assagao House team at +91 7559202337 and CoPlay team at +91 9355593245. You can also reach out to their Instagram profile at @assagaohouse and @coplayofficial.

For Hudle Booking Link, click on the link below - https://hudle.in/venues/coplay-at-assagaohouse/268830

