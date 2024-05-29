A new generation AI-driven hospital management system named Healthray is here to create new waves in the market

ATK

New Delhi [India], May 29: Healthray, a well-known healthcare IT solutions company, has been in business for Two years. They have announced a significant advancement in their technological services, which has gained them immense popularity in the current market. Building on a successful track record of serving more than 250 Hospitals, 1.2+ Million Patients, and 750+ active Doctors is a considerable achievement for the brand.

Healthray has developed an AI-generated Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) and EMR that provides a comprehensive suite of software modules to help you manage your hospital or clinic more efficiently and effectively. The system is entirely online and cloud-based so you can access your data from anywhere at any time.

They have collaborated and deployed this system in more than 250 hospitals and clinics in PAN India. HIMS and EHR by Healthray is a thorough cloud-based software designed to enhance healthcare facilities for all types and kinds. This secure and safe HIPAA-compliant platform provides various features that streamline operations, enhance patient care services, and optimize workflow efficiency.

Healthray Solutions provides excellent services to patients and providers that efficiently deliver healthcare. Patients have the leverage to enjoy a centralized cloud storage facility that assists in compiling documents, files, and records at a secured location. Users can also utilize ABHA health cards to experience paperless care. A scheduled process and payment system with the help of virtual or in-person appointments with HIMS.

The software digitizes patient records and keeps medical history on a single secure platform. Due to its diverse solution-provider streak, Healthray provides services to various well-known hospital chains, diagnostic centers, clinics, and pharmacies. Patients can also get additional support for online consultations via video calls or chats through the application and pay online. Additionally, the platform allows them to connect with a broader network of healthcare providers through Healthray's comprehensive solutions.

Outstanding customer reviews clearly show that Healthray HIMS enhances healthcare delivery.

* Dr Bhaumik Rathore of Multispeciality Vibrant Multispecialty Hospital highlights the reduction in administrative load attributed to Healthray's reminder and notification capabilities.

* Bhavna Super Speciality Eye Care's Dr.Kaivan Shah, an ophthalmologist, believes the platform has revolutionized informed decision-making and patient information management.

Since deploying Healthray HIMS, Dr. Ashok Patel, MD, Medicine at Jivandeep Hospital, has seen patient involvement and revenue increase.

Healthray HIMS is highly committed to providing innovative solutions that empower healthcare providers to deliver exceptional patient care with the highest regulatory standards (ABDM & NABH). The program management unit to support the implementation of PMJAY is also a part of their expert support. They even help the international statistical classification of diseases with 11 revisions and related health problems (ICD-11) M1, M2, and M3 for the World Health Organization. Even the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers is powered by Healthray's support.

This software provides several advantages and facilities to its customers to make their lives easier and better. You can significantly save on hospital expenses with Healthray and realize a notable reduction in overall expenditure with optimal operational efficiency and enhanced brand productivity. Have you had the privilege to store your data unified for HER? EMR with the utilization of shared health records and health information exchange (HIE). It helps prevent medication errors and lowers readmissions at hospitals. Considering these features, the HIMS is an astonishing way of handling healthcare.

Have the privilege to safeguard confidential patient information by preventing identity theft, data leakage, and unauthorized data misuse. Through mobile-based apps and remote monitoring solutions, get enhanced patient access and engagement. The portals enable online appointment scheduling, personalizing healthcare, and self-monitoring help as needed. You can also observe drastic reductions in errors, fraud, waste, and abuse facilitations with the help of this automated system. It connects payers and providers for seamless claim settlements with its process and authorization. Ensure the right stock of information is in the right place at the right time with effective inventory management.

Healthray can provide assistance in various areas, like the state digital health mission, which is designed and implied with the help of a modern strategy for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). It helps develop a dedicated PMJAY team to roll out ABDM at the state level, eventually leading to the deployment of state-wide eHealth platform services with ABDM design principles. Moreover, strengthening public health with the assistance of setting up medical colleges and upgradation of public health infrastructure is possible.

Be a part of the change that the world will witness with such excellent technological services in the health industry. Healthray HIMS is an outstanding software that will take the industry by storm and reach new heights in the healthcare service department. The platform is highly agnostic with multiple tenant arch, flexibility at peak, versatile support for numerous schemes, modular approach, and interactive and user-friendly interface. Its unique yet easily deployable cloud system transforms people's health with Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure cloud platforms.

