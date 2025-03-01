A Star on the Rise! STAR Refined Oil wins 'Rising Star of India' Award

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 1: Ghodawat Consumer Limited (GCL), the FMCG arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, continues to redefine excellence in the industry, with its flagship product, STAR Refined Oil, being awarded with the Rising Star of India Award at the prestigious Pride of India Awards and Leadership Summit 2024-25. The award ceremony was held in Goa. The Rising Star of India Award is a prestigious honor that recognizes noteworthy efforts and potential to drive positive change in society.

Star Refined Oil is distinguished by its essential qualities, making it a preferred choice among consumers. Enriched with polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA), it helps consumers feel light. Fortified with vitamins A, D, and E, it also boosts nutritional value. Ideal for all types of cooking, from deep-frying to sauteing, it offers unmatched versatility in the kitchen.

Expressing the Gratitude, Salloni Ghodawat, Director & COO, Ghodawat Consumer Ltd, says "Trust is the foundation of every great brand, and for us, that trust is built on uncompromising quality and a commitment to consumer well-being. This award is a reflection of STAR Refined Oil's promise to deliver purity, innovation, and sustainability--values that are increasingly shaping the choices of today's informed consumers. As we look ahead, our focus remains on setting new industry standards that inspire confidence and contribute to a healthier future for all."

Last year, STAR Brand launched a smart marketing campaign titled "Barso Ka Bharosa, Ab Nayi Pehchan Ke Saath." This reinforced the long-standing commitment to quality while introducing a fresh and modern identity. The campaign featured Raveena Tandon, a prominent actress known for her strong public presence, and it effectively communicated the brand's dedication to quality while projecting a modern image with a multi-channel approach that included TV commercials, digital ads, and social media.

About Ghodawat Consumer Limited (GCL):

Ghodawat Consumer Limited, the FMCG arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has been a trailblazer in the consumer goods sector since 2003. The company operates under the umbrella brand 'Star', offering a diverse range of products that include refined oils, atta (wheat flour), rice, beverages, and savoury snacks, all catering to various everyday consumer needs. Its portfolio also includes premium, value-added brands like TBH (100% real vegetable snacks brand) and Coolberg (India's leading non-alcoholic beer brand). GCL's offerings are available in more than 250,000 outlets across 120 cities and on all e-commerce and quick commerce platforms in India. The company also exports its products to over 17 countries across the globe.

About Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG):

Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a diversified conglomerate with operations spanning various high-value business verticals such as Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Realty and Retail. Since its founding in 1993, SGG has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman, Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, with employee strength of over 10,000 and a student base of over 21,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

