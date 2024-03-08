A Woman-Led Startup Makes Indian Weddings Carbon Neutral, One Vow at a Time

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 8: Amidst the vibrant wedding celebrations in India, a new trend is emerging, spearheaded by a woman-led startup: making weddings carbon-neutral and sustainable. Grow Billion Trees, led by Nidhi Singh, is empowering couples to tie the knot while leaving a positive impact on the planet.

Planting Trees, Personalized Memories

Grow Billion Trees (https://growbilliontrees.com) goes beyond simply offsetting carbon emissions. They conduct a comprehensive carbon audit, meticulously factoring in travel, venue energy use, and catering. To offset these emissions, they plant trees - each one absorbing 20kg of CO2 annually and 400kg over its lifetime.

In addition to planting trees, Grow Billion Trees elevates the experience with a thoughtful touch: personalized tree certificates.

These certificates aren't just generic acknowledgements. They detail the specific location where the trees are planted, allowing couples to feel connected to their contribution.

Additionally, couples can include a customized message expressing their love for the environment, gratitude to guests, or hope for a sustainable future together.

Recent Success Stories: Bollywood Stars and Beyond

Grow Billion Trees has already made a mark by making the weddings of Bollywood celebrities Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani memorable and unique. For Rakul and Jackky's wedding in Goa.

(https://growbilliontrees.com/pages/rakul-jackkys-wedding-forest-in-goa), trees were planted at Goa itself, symbolizing their commitment to the region's natural beauty. Each guest received a personalized tree certificate, a lasting reminder of their eco-conscious celebration.

Harshit and Devanshi's wedding, held in Udaipur, went a step further. This couple, with Harshit leading the climate tech company Blue Earth Eco, actively contributed to the initiative. They ensured transparency and accountability by jointly conducting the carbon audit with Grow Billion Trees. Additionally, guests received NFTs alongside their tree certificates, signifying a unique and innovative approach to sustainability.

Two Approaches, One Goal: Urban Oases or Empowering Farmers

Grow Billion Trees offers couples a choice for where their trees are planted:

Urban Sanctuaries: For couples who wish to contribute locally, trees are planted in designated urban areas. This not only offsets emissions but also increases green cover, creating pockets of fresh air for their city.

Agroforestry Projects: Couples seeking broader impact can choose to plant trees through projects with farmers. Here, Grow Billion Trees partners with rural communities, planting grafted fruit trees that benefit both the environment and the farmers' livelihoods. These trees sequester carbon while providing a valuable source of income through high-yield fruits.

Beyond Planting Trees: Long-Term Commitment and Inspiring Change

Grow Billion Trees goes the extra mile by demonstrating a long-term commitment to their environmental efforts. They diligently care for the planted trees for three years until they become self-sustaining, ensuring the success of their initiatives and the creation of thriving ecosystems.

The stories of these couples, along with countless others, paint a vibrant picture of the burgeoning trend of sustainable weddings in India. Nidhi Singh and Grow Billion Trees stand at the forefront of this exciting movement, inspiring future couples to embrace eco-friendly practices and celebrate their love while giving back to the planet.

This unique initiative demonstrates the immense power individuals and organizations hold to create positive change, one tree - and one wedding - at a time. By combining innovative thinking, collaborative spirit, and a deep commitment to sustainability, Grow Billion Trees is paving the way for a greener future, one wedding vow at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)