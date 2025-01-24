A9 Finsight's Finavenue Growth Fund Sets a Highest New Benchmark in the Category III AIF Space

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: The Finavenue Growth Fund, managed by A9 Finsight Pvt. Ltd., has established itself as a leader in the Category III Alternative Investment Fund segment. Under the leadership of India's youngest and most dynamic fund manager, Abhishek Jaiswal, the fund has delivered stellar performance, reinforcing its position as a standout player in the Indian investment landscape.

Over the last year alone, the fund delivered a remarkable return of 132% as of Dec 31, 2024, compared to the CNX Small Cap Index's 23.94%, underscoring its consistent value-creation ability. It is followed by Swyom Advisors' India Alpha Fund, which delivered a return of 58.41%, while the Motilal Oswal Growth Anchors Fund achieved 40%. Other notable comparisons include the Alchemy Capital Management's Leaders of Tomorrow Fund, which posted a modest 12.14% and the High Growth Companies Fund at 10.18%. The Rational Equity Flagship Fund lagged with an 11.72% return. These comparisons highlight Finavenue's exceptional ability to capitalize on market opportunities, reinforcing its dominance in the current investment landscape and setting a high benchmark for peers.

Since its inception in July 2023, the fund has achieved an impressive absolute return of 229.43%, significantly outperforming its benchmark, the CNX Small Cap Index, which recorded 64.57% during the same period.

Commenting on the fund's success, Abhishek Jaiswal, Fund Manager, Finavenue, said: "We are delighted to achieve a remarkable return of 132% over the past year, a testament to our focused strategies and commitment to excellence. This success stems from rigorous research, disciplined portfolio management, and the trust of our investors. As we celebrate this milestone, our focus remains on identifying new opportunities, managing risks effectively, and delivering consistent value. We are optimistic about the future and committed to sustaining this performance in the years to come."

The fund currently manages assets worth approximately Rs360 Crores, showcasing its ability to attract investor confidence. Its sector-agnostic and long-only strategy has enabled effective diversification, with 40-45% of the portfolio in listed securities, 30-35% in anchor and QIB investments, and 25% in unlisted securities. The fund has a notable focus on small- and mid-cap investments, allocating about 45% to SMEs, 35% to mainboard companies, and 20% for Pre-IPO opportunities.

Abhishek Jaiswal, who brings over eight years of financial market expertise, continues to set the tone for innovation and excellence in fund management. His rigorous analysis and forward-thinking approach have positioned the Finavenue Growth Fund as a leader in the Category III AIF space, consistently delivering on its promise of exceptional returns.

About Finavenue

Finavenue Growth Fund is a SEBI-registered Category III, long-only, sector-agnostic investment vehicle dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on growth opportunities across various industries. Our mission is to deliver superior, sustainable returns through meticulous research and expert insights.

At Finavenue, we firmly believe in the timeless principle of value investing, focusing on uncovering assets trading below their intrinsic worth. By identifying hidden gems where true value remains unrecognized, we aim to generate consistent wealth creation for our investors.

In a market often dominated by short-term fluctuations and noise, we maintain an unwavering focus on the long term. Our investment approach prioritizes the underlying fundamentals, enabling us to capture the benefits of compounding returns over time. This disciplined strategy shields our clients from the distractions of market volatility and ensures a steady path toward their financial goals.

We subscribe to the philosophy that structure trumps activity in intelligent investing. Our strategy revolves around identifying opportunities where low implied expectations prevail. By doing so, we position ourselves for positive surprises and enduring value creation, consistently delivering on our commitment to building sustainable wealth for our investors.

