Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan and other esteemed colleagues make the 90th birthday celebrations of veteran actor Achyut Potdar, an event to remember

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, whose dialogue "Kehna kya chahte ho" from the film 3 Idiots has become iconic, celebrated his milestone 90th birthday at the Army Club, Juhu, Mumbai on Saturday, 24th August 2024. The event was marked by an overwhelming show of love and respect from the film and television industry and from close friends and family members who gathered to honour the legendary actor. The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of a short biography, Achyut Potdar - A Life of Simplicity, Resilience and Contentment, authored by his daughter, Anuradha Paraskar. The book, which chronicles Potdar's career and personal life, was revealed by Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, who shares a special bond with Potdar.

Potdar's multifaceted journey started as an Economics lecturer, then as an Army officer during the Indo-Pak war of 1965, and later transitioned to a 25-year corporate career at Indianoil, all while passionately pursuing his love for acting. Having been featured in over 125 films, 120 television serials, several theatrical plays and over 60 advertisements, Hindi and Marathi theatre remain his first love, where he acted with icons including Pandit Satyadev Dubey, Vijaya Mehta, and Sulabha Deshpande. Throughout his journey, he received several awards and was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Zee Marathi in 2022.

Speaking at the event, Shroff said, "You are an amazing actor and my most favourite screen daddy. 'Ey Jaggu Jaggu' from the film Angaar rings in my ears even today."

Senior Director, Govind Nihalani with whom Potdar started his film career in the film Aakrosh, along with directors Shashilal Nair and Rajkumar Santoshi also attended the event.

Video bytes and testimonials were received for the book launch from several Bollywood and television personalities including Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Raju Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Amol Palekarand Nana Patekar.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Khan with whom Potdar acted in Raakh, Rangeela and Three Idiots said, "Whether it is drama or comedy, you are pitch perfect. You are a generous actor and a wonderful human being with a great sense of humour."

Remembering the film Parineeta, Vidya Balan said "Your adorable, jovial and youthful spirit on the sets then and now inspires me even today."

About the book Achyut Potdar - A Life of Simplicity, Resilience and Contentment: A short biography chronicled by his daughter, Anuradha Paraskar, the book walks you through Potdar's life of simplicity, resilience and above all integrity, offering a quick peek into his uncompromising values, his entry into Bollywood, various career trajectories, family life, and everything in between. The book is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

