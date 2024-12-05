Aarthi Scans adopts Australian AI technology to elevate patient care management

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 5: Aarthi Scans & Labs, a leading provider of diagnostic imaging services in India, announced today that it is now using artificial intelligence (AI) to prioritize emergency CT brain studies with stroke or head injury and thus enabling radiologists to report in just 10 minutes. This groundbreaking technology, developed by Annalise.ai, is a significant advancement in patient care, enabling clinicians to provide faster diagnosis and treatment of critical conditions.

Annalise.ai is a world-leading developer of AI solutions for medical imaging. Its sophisticated algorithms analyze CT brain scans with exceptional accuracy, identifying potential abnormalities and highlighting it to radiologists within minutes. This rapid turnaround time is a game-changer for patients with urgent medical needs, such as those suspected of having a stroke or brain injury.

"We are thrilled to partner with Annalise.ai to bring this cutting-edge technology to our patients," said Dr Arunkumar Govindarajan at Aarthi Scans & Labs. "This AI-powered solution not only accelerates the diagnostic process but also enhances the accuracy and efficiency of our reporting, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes."

The implementation of Annalise.ai's technology reinforces Aarthi Scans & Labs' commitment to providing high-quality, accessible healthcare. By leveraging AI, the company is revolutionizing the way brain scans are analyzed, making faster and more accurate diagnoses a reality. Previous studies have shown that Annalise Enterprise CTB technology has improved radiologists' accuracy by 32% across all 130 findings.

Dimitry Tran, co-founder and deputy CEO, Annalise.ai said, "We are happy to be working with Aarthi Scans to provide the best-in class AI to elevate critical care patient management and to provide equitable healthcare across India through their network."

As the largest integrated diagnostics provider in India, Aarthi Scans and Labs serves more than 7000 patients a day. They have over 65 diagnostic centres across the country, including in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Providing a full suite of cutting-edge radiology services to patients.

Not only do Aarthi Scans' sites operate as outpatient clinics, but they also provide after-hours support. From midnight, they shift to become emergency diagnostic imaging clinics for patients referred from hospitals, many of which lack in-house CT scanners and rely on Aarthi for after-hours imaging. This support helps ensure patients with potentially critical and life-threatening pathologies receive timely diagnosis and treatment.

Annalise.ai is a global health-tech firm that has touched the lives of millions across the globe. Our patient-first approach is proudly clinician-led and comes from a deep understanding of the challenges faced in medical imaging. Our AI provides clinicians with a second set of eyes, allowing them to confidently review radiological studies and deliver better health outcomes for patients. With accelerating advances in medical imaging technology, radiologists and other healthcare providers are now expected to diagnose patients quickly and accurately. Annalise.ai fuses the highest quality imaging data with the very best in computer science to produce comprehensive AI clinical decision support solutions, empowering clinicians to make accurate decisions faster. Today, Annalise.ai is cleared to be used in 40+ countries.

For more details: www.aarthiscan.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)