Acadecraft Partners with Wadhwani Foundation's Government Digital Transformation Initiative to Develop eLearning Courses

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25: Acadecraft , one of the fast-growing eLearning companies , has partnered with the Wadhwani Government Digital Transformation (WGDT) initiative of the Wadhwani Foundation to develop customized eLearning courses designed to upskill government officials in emerging technologies. This collaboration aims to enhance digital capacity-building in governance, equipping officials with the skills needed to drive technology-led reforms.

The Wadhwani Foundation, a global non-profit focused on skilling, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation, selected Acadecraft for its expertise in AI-powered learning solutions. With over 14 years of experience in instructional design and digital content development, Acadecraft brings a structured approach to training - ensuring relevance, accessibility, and measurable impact. The courses will integrate AI-driven learning methodologies to improve engagement and effectiveness.

WGDT partners with key government agencies to accelerate digital adoption through initiatives such as skilling programs, AI-driven solutions, and governance optimization strategies. This collaboration will strengthen the foundation's efforts in transforming governance through technology, supporting officials in adapting to the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About Acadecraft

Acadecraft is a leading eLearning solutions provider specializing in content development, instructional design, AI-driven learning, localization, and accessibility solutions. With a team of 750+ professionals, it has delivered 1,000+ projects globally, transforming learning experiences for diverse audiences.

About Wadhwani Foundation

Wadhwani Foundation is a global non-profit committed to accelerating economic development through large-scale initiatives in skilling, entrepreneurship, and government digital transformation. Founded by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, the Foundation leverages advanced technology and global partnerships to drive impact across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)