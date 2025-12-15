Accume Consulting Strengthens India's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem with the Launch of BusinessOptions.in

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 15: Accume Consulting, a leading business consulting and growth advisory firm with over 15 years of industry experience, has announced the launch of BusinessOptions.in, India's first fully integrated digital marketplace for buying, selling, scaling, and financing businesses, franchises, startups, and digital assets. The platform aims to streamline business transactions across multiple asset classes and resolve long-standing challenges faced by entrepreneurs and investors nationwide.

BusinessOptions.in has been developed as a unified ecosystem to address issues such as lack of structured exit options, fragmented investor access, delayed deal closures, valuation opacity, and the dominance of unorganized offline intermediaries. The platform enables entrepreneurs, franchise brands, startups, and digital asset owners to conduct end-to-end transactions through a verified, tech-enabled system designed for transparency, accuracy, and speed.

Positioned as India's largest integrated B2B business marketplace, BusinessOptions.in offers a multi-category transactional environment that includes business buy/sell, franchise buy/sell, startup equity (full or partial) transactions, and digital asset monetization involving websites, SaaS products, domains, and IPs. Users also gain access to professional tools such as business and startup valuations, investor onboarding, pitch-deck creation systems, and proposal-building modules, all available within a single digital infrastructure.

What differentiates the platform is its technology-driven transaction architecture. BusinessOptions.in incorporates smart matching algorithms, digital data rooms for secure document sharing, built-in valuation frameworks, digital asset transaction support, and investor analytics. These tools enable buyers, sellers, and investors to assess opportunities based on financial metrics, operational data, and risk indicators. The team confirmed that integrated escrow services and startup funding decision tools, including cost-of-capital analysis and dilution simulations, are in advanced stages of development.

The platform has already recorded 2.55 million digital impressions and over 50,000 targeted user interactions in the past six months, reflecting strong nationwide interest. Currently, it hosts more than 600 franchise brands, more than 100 startups, and over 3,000 verified investors, with active business listings across retail, F & B, education, wellness, manufacturing, D2C, and services. Transaction ticket sizes on the portal range between ₹50 lakh and ₹500 crore, enabling both early-stage entrepreneurs and mature investors to explore viable opportunities.

BusinessOptions.in has been conceptualized and launched by Accume Consulting, headquartered in Indore. Over the last 15 years, Accume has supported over 500 businesses across India through business consulting, franchise development, growth strategy, market research, process optimization, financial modelling, valuation, and M & A advisory. The firm, led by Founder & CEO Shubham Khandelwal, is recognized for building scalable business models and developing digital ecosystems that strengthen brand growth and operational sustainability.

Speaking on the launch, Khandelwal said the platform has been designed to bring long overdue structure to India's business transaction landscape. "BusinessOptions.in is built to give entrepreneurs access to transparent valuations, verified investors, and faster deal cycles. Our goal is to create a trusted digital infrastructure that enables business owners to expand, raise capital, or exit with confidence," he said.

With its combination of marketplace, valuation systems, analytics, fintech tools, and digital transaction support, BusinessOptions.in aims to become India's most trusted business and digital asset exchange, empowering entrepreneurs, franchise brands, startups, and investors through a structured, data-driven ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)