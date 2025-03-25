ACE Group Unveils Ace Acreville: A 100-Acre Residential Township Redefining Luxury Living on Yamuna Expressway

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25: ACE Group stands as one of the leading real estate developers in the NCR, with a legacy that spans over a decade. The group has earned a reputation for delivering some of the most iconic residential and commercial projects, gaining the trust and confidence of its customers. To date, ACE Group has successfully delivered approximately 16.5 million square feet of space, with an impressive 25.5 million square feet currently under construction.

Yamuna Expressway is standing out as one of the most promising investment corridors in the real estate sector. The future of real estate is being shaped here by all kinds of infrastructure - roads, bridges, utilities, and so on--that are needed when a community comes together. The future high-speed railway line to Chandigarh, which is part of the series of "game-changing" development initiatives announced by the state government (along with Jewar Airport), is just one example of what you can expect.

Ace Group establishes an unprecedented benchmark in township living with its upcoming development Ace Acreville. It extends a breathtakingly beautiful township living experience concealed within a 100-acre township, which once again flaunts nature, design, and modernity in equal measure across space and time. Following landmark projects that achieved astounding success, Ace Group has drawn upon what's best in the industry.

Reflecting on the vision shaping Ace Acreville, Ajay Chaudhary, CMD of Ace Group shared, "Ace Acreville will mark a new chapter in township living, where modern design meets nature's essence. This mega township on the Yamuna Expressway embodies our vision of creating sustainable and vibrant communities that offer an unparalleled living experience. At Ace Group, we have always focused on delivering excellence, and Ace Acreville stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and thoughtful urban planning."

At Ace Acreville, design fluidity ensures that the air exchanges in every atmosphere - tree-lined avenues, shimmering water bodies, and, most importantly, charming landscapes that connect nature with architecture as no other so-called smart project does. This township, if you will, is more than a canvas of curated living; it is an urban promise, where every plot holds the potential for sustainability at its most transformative.

While the Ace Group constructs works that define the skyline as its own, Ace Acreville will become a testament to the group's commitment to building extraordinary communities where it is good to live, a commitment that seems almost quaint in our contemporary moment. Established on a blend of clever design and architectural brilliance, Ace Acreville encourages you to join its tale - it's a tale of sophistication, ingenuity, and a tomorrow that's all about separates and superlatives.

Webiste: www.acegroupindia.com.

