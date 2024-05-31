ACT Fibernet Invests in Aprecomm to Revolutionize Internet Connectivity for Millions

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 31: ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.), India's largest fiber-focused wired broadband ISP, today announced a major strategic investment in Aprecomm Private Limited (Aprecomm), India's fastest-growing network intelligence solutions startup. This investment aims to further fortify ACT Fibernet's ability to provide the best home Wi-Fi experience for its customers.

ACT Fibernet will integrate Aprecomm's advanced technology into its Wi-Fi products roadmap. This will provide real-time network visibility into Wi-Fi performance and enable rapid, proactive resolution of last-mile connectivity challenges.

Talking about the investment, ACT Fibernet CEO Bala Malladi said, "In line with our strategy of providing the best in-home Wi-Fi experience to our customers, we are happy to announce a strategic investment in Aprecomm to further strengthen our experience proposition. Aprecomm's AI-based, self-optimizing technology and advanced Wi-Fi analytics allow us to continuously optimize our network and significantly enhance our customer experience. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering a seamless and delightful experience to our customers."

"We are delighted to welcome ACT Fibernet as a strategic partner," said Pramod Gummaraj, CEO of Aprecomm. "This investment will significantly enhance our mission to transform the internet landscape by revamping the quality of internet services for subscribers worldwide. ACT Fibernet's expertise and commitment to innovation perfectly align with our vision, making them the ideal partner to revolutionize the in-home Wi-Fi experience for broadband subscribers."

Ghuharajan Sivakumar, CTO of Aprecomm said, "With this investment, ACT Fibernet, a valued customer, is now also one of our esteemed partners. Through this significant and positive development, ACT has reaffirmed its trust in Aprecomm. We are thrilled about this partnership, as it will allow us to continue pushing the boundaries of technological advancements and provide our subscribers with the best possible experience."

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm was established in 2016 with the mission to enhance the network consumer's quality of experience. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Aprecomm's network optimization solutions provide ISPs and MSPs visibility into broadband performance and, using a single pane of glass approach, enable remote monitoring, evaluation and resolution of issues in a cost-effective, quick and efficient manner.

Aprecomm has collaborations with leading global internet service providers and is now deployed in over 5 million devices worldwide. For more information, visit: www.aprecomm.in

About ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet is one of India's largest wired ISPs, headquartered in Bengaluru, with operations in 25 cities and serving 2.2 million customers. Known for its cutting-edge technology and high-speed broadband connectivity, the company made waves in 2019 with the launch of its consumer product, ACT stream TV 4K. ACT Fibernet pioneered 1 Giga-speed connectivity in India, first in Hyderabad in 2017, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai in 2011.

For further details please contact:

Aprecomm

Headquarters: Bangalore, India

Website: https://www.aprecomm.ai

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/aprecomm

