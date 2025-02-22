Adfactors PR strengthens Capital Market Group

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: Adfactors PR has bolstered its Capital Market Communications Group (CMCG) by appointing five top-notch industry professionals. The CMCG is a market-leading practice that delivers a range of specialist services to India Inc. - ranging from mid-market businesses to the nation's largest conglomerates.

The senior professionals are: Ajaya Sharma, former Senior Editor-Markets and Anchor at Times Network (ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh); Prosenjit Ghosh, former Director, Key Account Management and Business Development at CRISIL, and former Group Chief Business Officer at Acuite Ratings & Research; Himanshu Sharma, former Director, M & A at Ernst & Young; Anisha Jain, former Senior News Anchor, Deputy Editor and Head of Research at ET NOW; and Lalit Jaisingh, former Senior Vice-President and Team Lead at Concept Public Relations.

Adfactors PR CEO and Head of CMCG Nijay N Nair said, "The strengthening of the Capital Market Communications Group is part of a continuing effort to enhance our competencies and scale. This is critical to address the diverse and complex requirements of our clients in an ever-evolving Indian capital market landscape."

Adfactors PR Co-Founder and Managing Director Madan Bahal said, "As India's largest public relations firm, we consider it our responsibility to proactively prepare to serve the needs of India Inc. Our long-range vision is based on the firm's sustained relevance to address the needs of fast-growing Indian capital market and the larger economy."

Adfactors PR is confident that the new leaders, with their rich mix of experience across media, public relations, credit rating, research, investment banking and consulting will add tremendous value to its clients.

About Adfactors PR

Founded in 1997, Adfactors PR is India's largest PR firm providing reputation management and critical issues counsel.

A multi-specialist, full-service firm, Adfactors PR enjoys a market-leading position in multiple practice areas, including reputation, media relations and crisis, financial communications, policy communications, ESG consulting and social impact communications. The firm also has market-leading practices across most key sectors of the Indian economy.

The consultancy serves over 600 retained clients, including many of India's largest conglomerates, financial institutions, and new economy unicorns. It has a staff strength of over 1,400 professionals spread across 16 offices in India, Sri Lanka and Singapore.

