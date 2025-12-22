Admission open for SCMS Pune via SET

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Pune, a premier undergraduate management institute and a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced the opening of admissions for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) - Honours / Honours with Research programmes and Global BBA programme for the academic year 2026-30. Admissions to SCMS Pune will be conducted through the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2026.

The last date for online registration and payment for SET is April 15, 2026. The SET-General examination will be conducted on May 02 and May 10, 2026, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. The SET results will be declared on May 20, 2026, followed by the shortlist announcement on May 25, 2026. The online Personal Interaction (PI) process will take place from June 01 to June 13, 2026, and the final merit list will be published on June 18, 2026. The last date for payment to SCMS Pune (online/offline) is May 18, 2026, and the programme will commence on July 31, 2026. Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable and non-transferable SET registration fee of ₹2,250 per test, along with a programme-specific registration fee of ₹1,000, exclusive of applicable government taxes, as per the instructions on the registration portal.

Programme Offerings & Academic Framework

SCMS Pune offers a four-year BBA programme with Honours/Honours with Research, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP). SCMS Pune offers Major and Minor pathways in Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Accounting and Finance, International Business, and Entrepreneurship, along with Minor specialisations in Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Accounting and Finance, International Business, Sustainability Studies and Environment Management,

Entrepreneurship and Business Analytics.

In addition, SCMS Pune offers a Global BBA Programme in collaboration with Deakin University, Australia, following a 1+1+2 structure comprising one year at SCMS Pune, one year at SIU Dubai, and two years at Deakin University. The Global BBA is designed to integrate the strengths of existing programmes across campuses and present them on international platforms, ensuring learners receive a world-class, future-ready business education.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed Standard XII (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade, or 45% for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. Candidates are required to appear for the SET-General, followed by a Written Ability Test (WAT) and online Personal Interaction (PI). Students opting for the Honours with Research pathway must secure a minimum CGPA of 7.5 at the end of Semester VI, in line with university norms. Eligibility for multiple or lateral entry options will be governed by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) FYUG regulations.

For the Global BBA programme applicant must have passed Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognised Board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% Marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes). The conditions to transition to Deakin University, Australia are:

a) Students successfully completing the first two years at SCMS-Pune and Department of Management, SIU, Dubai with a Weighted Average Marks (WAM) of 55 (CGPA of 6.25).

b) IELTS minimum score of 6.

Campus Life, Global Exposure & Career Outcomes

SCMS Pune is set on a modern, fully residential campus with technology-enabled classrooms, a well-equipped library, collaborative learning spaces, auditoriums, and recreational facilities, fostering an immersive learning environment. The institute hosts a diverse student community, including 60 international students, enabling cross-cultural learning and global exposure. Campus life extends beyond classrooms through student-led clubs and committees, cultural festivals, management conclaves, industry interactions, workshops, live projects, internships, and community engagement initiatives.

SCMS Pune continues to demonstrate strong career outcomes, supported by a growing alumni network of over 5,500 alumni. For the academic year 2024-25, the highest international package reaching ₹17.00 LPA and the highest domestic package at ₹10.00 LPA. The median package stood at ₹6.89 LPA. Recruiters during the placement season included TresVista LLP, Accenture, KPMG, DeltaX, ICICI Bank, MyGate, Calvin Klein & Tommy Hilfiger, Ditto by Finshots, PlanetSpark, BVUR Innovations, United Way, Preferred Square, Fathom Marine Consultants, and several others.

Interested candidates may apply through the SCMS Pune website and the SET registration portal.

Links: https://scmspune.ac.in/ | https://www.set-test.org/

