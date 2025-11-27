Advanced Radiotherapy is a game-changer for India's cancer care burden

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: In a country with over 1.4 million[i] cases reported annually, with most being reported at later stages, adaptive radiotherapy (ART) is a major benefit to India's ever-growing cancer burden. ART not only has the possibility to improve survival rates, but it also will enhance the overall quality of life for patients. It has become a critical tool for cancer treatment and management as it allows real-time precision therapy - making personalized treatment a reality. To further strengthen India's fight against cancer, Elekta, a global leader in precision radiation therapy will introduce Elekta Evo, an advanced AI-enabled CT-Linac (linear accelerator). This launch will be held during the Association of Radiation Oncologists of India conference (AROICON) at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata, from November 28-30, 2025.

ART is a cutting-edge treatment approach that helps personalize each radiotherapy session based on real-time changes in a tumor's characteristics and location. It ensures that the radiation dose is accurately delivered to the tumor, elevating both efficacy and safety. This in turn, offers greater control to the clinician and reduces potential side effects for the patient.

ART's potential to improve outcomes and quality of life is especially relevant in India, where head and neck cancers account for nearly 30 percent of all cases[ii], while breast and cervical cancers remain the most common among women[iii], and prostate cancer is the third most common among men[iv].

