ADYPU and Pearson Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Educational Offerings in India

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's leading learning company, to provide Pearson's BTEC Higher Nationals undergraduate courses at ADYPU. Pearson BTECs are vocational qualification programs, developed in consultation with industry experts, universities and professional bodies, offering a diverse range of qualifications across different industries and sectors. This partnership marks a significant step forward in ADYPU's commitment to providing world-class education and fostering academic excellence.

ADYPU, recognized for its innovative approach to education and commitment to holistic student development, has consistently aimed to provide students with the best educational resources and opportunities. Pearson, with its extensive experience and expertise in providing learning solutions for students and professionals, brings a wealth of knowledge and resources to this collaboration. Pearson Higher National qualifications are equivalent to the first two years of a three-year undergraduate degree in the UK and offer students a unique learning experience, through real-world scenario-based assessments and assignments.

The MoU signed between ADYPU and Pearson aims to facilitate various initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of education and academic outcomes. These initiatives include:

Curriculum Development: Pearson will collaborate with ADYPU to develop and enhance curricula across various disciplines, ensuring alignment with industry standards, emerging trends and global skills needs.

Faculty Development: Pearson will provide training and professional development opportunities for ADYPU faculty members, equipping them with the latest teaching methodologies and tools to enhance the learning experience for students.

Industry Partnerships: The partnership will facilitate collaboration between ADYPU, Pearson, and industry partners to create internship and placement opportunities for students, providing them with real-world exposure and enhancing their employability.

Commenting on the collaboration, Prof. Hrridyash Deshpande, Vice-Chancellor of ADYPU, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Pearson, a globally renowned leader in education. This collaboration aligns with our vision to provide our students with world-class educational resources and opportunities that prepare them for success in their chosen fields. We are confident that this partnership will significantly enhance the quality of education and academic outcomes at ADYPU."

Jane Baker, Vice President of Workforce Skills at Pearson, said, "Pearson is delighted to have approved this agreement with a highly valued university partner, ADYPU in India. This association will support our shared ambition for the recognition of our qualifications in India and enhance the prospects for learners to choose between local/ international universities for their progression needs."

She added, "By leveraging Pearson's expertise in providing industry-leading vocational educational solutions and courses, we will enhance the experience for students, equipping them with the industry-ready skills that are essential for success in today's dynamic job market. This collaboration exemplifies our unwavering dedication to shaping the leaders of tomorrow."

The MoU between ADYPU and Pearson signifies a mutual commitment to advancing education and preparing students for success in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

About ADYPU:

Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) was established under Maharashtra Govt. Act of 2015. It is part of the D Y Patil Group, which was founded by Padmashree Dr D Y Patil in 1983, which has over 230 institutions of higher learning and 4 Universities. The University aims to contribute to the creation of an Innovation oriented society by focusing on academic excellence in teaching, research, and quality of service. Its purpose is to help transform individuals into the thinkers, dreamers, and innovators of tomorrow and is proud to call itself an Innovation University. Visit us at www.adypu.edu.in

About Pearson:

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c.18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at Pearsonplc.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375988/ADYPU_and_Pearson_Forge.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)