Aeroflot Cyberattack Exposes Dangerous Gaps in Detection and Response: TechensGlobal Urges Critical Infrastructure to Act Now

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 1: The recent cyberattack on Aeroflot, Russia's largest airline, has shocked the global cybersecurity community -- not just because of the breach itself, but because of how long the attackers remained undetected. TechensGlobal, a global Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) and a trusted cybersecurity delivery partner of TATA Tele Business Services, has called this incident a "wake-up call" for critical infrastructure sectors.

Reports confirm that attackers remained inside Aeroflot's network for nearly a year, destroying multiple servers without triggering alarms or response -- a chilling demonstration of the absence of adequate threat detection and monitoring.

"This is not just a breach -- this is a breakdown of cybersecurity fundamentals. When attackers can remain undetected for months and destroy servers silently, it reveals an alarming lack of internal visibility and external threat response," said Shijas Mohidheen, CEO of TechensGlobal.

Silent Attacks Are the Deadliest

Aeroflot's situation reflects a broader and increasingly dangerous trend: long-term dwell time attacks, where threat actors quietly observe, manipulate, and eventually sabotage networks -- all while remaining invisible to internal teams.

"Too many organizations rely on outdated detection models. Signature-based and perimeter-focused approaches are no longer sufficient. Today's threats require behavior-based, real-time visibility -- with 24x7 human and AI-driven monitoring," Mohidheen added.

What Went Wrong - And What Needs to Change

The Aeroflot breach is believed to have exploited several critical gaps:

-Absence of Network Detection and Response (NDR)

-No real-time Privileged Access Management (PAM) controls

-Lack of internal threat hunting capabilities

-Incomplete Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) correlation

-Minimal forensic readiness

TechensGlobal's Proven Approach to Closing These Gaps

As a strategic MSSP, TechensGlobal secures over thousands of organizations globally, including those in regulated and high-risk sectors, through:

-24x7 Managed SOC & Threat Intelligence

-SIEM, NDR, PAM, XDR, and Forensics

-Zero Trust Security Architecture

-Resilience audits and recovery playbooks

-Cybersecurity for SMBs, large enterprises, and mission-critical infrastructure

Now Is the Time for Action

TechensGlobal is urging aviation, transport, telecom, healthcare, and energy sectors to rethink their security posture, with a focus on:

-Immediate threat surface review

-Real-time detection through NDR and XDR platforms

-Deploying privilege and access governance controls

-Partnering with specialized MSSPs for 24x7 coverage

"This is no longer about if -- it's about when. Organizations must shift from a compliance-driven mindset to a threat-informed defense strategy," said Mohidheen.

About TechensGlobal

TechensGlobal is a global cybersecurity MSSP based in India and the Middle East. As a trusted cybersecurity delivery partner of TATA Tele Business Services, TechensGlobal delivers scalable SOC, PAM, SIEM, SASE, XDR, and recovery services, securing digital transformation across enterprises and critical infrastructure.

