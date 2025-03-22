Aeronero Unveils Innovative Atmospheric Water Generator 2.0 on World Water Day, Pioneering Sustainable Water Solutions

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22: On the occasion of World Water Day, deep-tech company Aeronero proudly announces the launch of its Aeronero 2.0 product line, featuring patented atmospheric water generation (AWG) solutions designed to combat water stress and revolutionize global access to clean, sustainable drinking water. This next-generation technology empowers individuals, households, communities, and industries to become water secure and water independent with pure, alkaline, and mineralized water--directly from the air.

With climate change, rapid urbanization, and depleting groundwater sources intensifying the global water crisis, Aeronero's patented AWG technology offers a sustainable and decentralized solution. The Aeronero 2.0 series includes a range of cutting-edge, high-efficiency systems, catering to diverse needs:

* 20 LPD (Liters Per Day) - Ideal for kitchens and small households.

* 50-100 LPD - Perfect for larger families and small businesses.

* 500-5000 LPD - Designed for communities, industries, commercial spaces, and institutions.

Aeronero's water is alkaline, mineralized, and free from contaminants, ensuring better hydration, improved health, and sustainability. The system operates independently of traditional water sources, making it an eco-friendly alternative to bottled and groundwater-dependent solutions.

Product 2.0 Highlights Include:

* Advanced Multi-Stage Air and Water Filtration: Removing airborne contaminants and ensuring high-purity water production.

* Thermodynamic Condensation with Custom-Designed Evaporator Coils: Maximizing moisture capture efficiency using grooved copper tubes and hydrophilic blue fins.

* Intelligent Alkalization & Mineralization: Delivering alkaline mineralized water (pH 7.5-8.5; TDS