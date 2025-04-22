Aerpace Industries Successfully Tests its First Defence Drone 'aerRecon ARM-5'; Strengthens Global Readiness Under Strategic Partnerships

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: India's efforts to strengthen its homegrown defence technology quietly took a promising step forward this week, as Mumbai-based Aerpace Industries Limited successfully completed field testing of its latest surveillance drone, aerRecon ARM-5. The test marks an important milestone in the company's journey to develop intelligent, unmanned systems that can support defence operations both in INDIA and UAE

The drone, developed in collaboration with aerpace Robotics Private Limited, has been built to operate in tough and often unreachable areas--think high-altitude terrains, remote borders, and sensitive regions where sending human troops can be risky or nearly impossible. It's designed to quietly monitor these zones, gather vital intelligence, and return--all without putting lives in danger.

During the recent trial, the aerRecon ARM-5 performed a series of successful manoeuvres. It took off and landed vertically, without the need for a runway and reached speeds of up to 125 km/h while in forward flight. It also carried different types of surveillance equipment, proving it can adapt to a variety of missions. Its smooth transition between vertical and forward flight showed strong promise for real-world deployment in the field.

"This is a defining moment for us," said Ravi Soni, Executive Director at aerpace Industries Limited. "With aerRecon ARM-5, we're proving that India can build world-class drone systems that are not only smart and autonomous, but also ready for international defence use. More importantly, we're building technology that saves lives--by going where humans shouldn't."

The aerRecon ARM-5 is part of aerpace's larger aerShield program, which focuses on defence and tactical drone solutions. This successful test also positions the company to move into the next phase of its agreement with the UAE based prominent defence company, which includes supplying advanced drone systems tailored to specific operational needs.

Aerpace Industries, in recent years has been expanding across verticals, including drones based cargo delivery, solar innovations under the name aerVolt, and now, a growing portfolio of defence solutions.

By combining AI, sustainable engineering, and field-tested design, aerpace says its mission is to build an aerial ecosystem that is safe, smart, and ready to serve both civilian and national security needs.

As countries around the world race to modernise their defence strategies, India's private sector is beginning to show that it, too, can deliver cutting-edge solutions with global relevance. The aerRecon ARM-5 may be just one drone--but for aerpace, it's a sign that the future is airborne.

