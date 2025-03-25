Afcons Infrastructure MD takes over as Chairman of Project Export Promotion Council

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Afcons' Managing Director, S Paramasivan, assumed the role of Chairman of the Project Export Promotion Council (PEPC), on March 24, 2025, in New Delhi. A R Soni, EVP and Head Corporate Affairs, L & T, is the new Vice Chairman.

The PEPC was established by the Government of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in 1984. Paramasivan will serve as chairman for a term of two years. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Vice-Chairman of the PEPC from 2023 to 2025.

On the occasion, S Paramasivan, Managing Director, Afcons Infrastructure, said, "I am honoured and excited to take on the responsibility of PEPC Chairman. This is a significant opportunity to contribute towards the growth of Indian project exports. I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to strengthen our position in global market."

The PEPC acts as an apex co-ordinating agency for Indian Project exporters to secure and execute Projects overseas, within the framework of the Foreign Trade Policy of Government of India and in line with the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India for undertaking overseas Projects.

PEPC undertakes various export promotion initiatives and provides essential technical information, guidance, and support to Indian, Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors and consultants - in public or private sectors - to set up overseas projects.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 14th in Marine & Ports.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649313/Paramasivan_with_Union_Minister.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581782/5233208/Afcons_and_SP_Logo.jpg

