Afcons secures over EUR100 million infrastructure project in Africa

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: Afcons Infrastructure Limited has secured a strategic road infrastructure project in Uganda, Africa, valued at over EUR100 million, marking a significant milestone in its continued expansion across Africa. The Road project is funded by a multilateral development agency.

This award reinforces the Company's export-led growth strategy and underscores its commitment to supporting regional economic development through high-quality, sustainable infrastructure.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 8th in Marine & Ports.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581782/5746647/Afcons_and_SP_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)