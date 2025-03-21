Affordable Housing Gets a New Landmark in Bangalore: Sowparnika Launches 'Rhythm of Rain

SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 21: Sowparnika Group is one of the top builders in South India when it comes to affordable housing. Especially in Bangalore, because of the surge in housing prices, owning a flat has almost become unaffordable for a lot of homebuyers. Sowparnika has been in real estate for the last 25+ years and has delivered more than 50+ projects in Karnataka, Kerala & Tamil Nadu.

Sowparnika is driven by its core values like transparency, commitment, and traditional values. Sowparnika has delivered more than 5.5 million sqft to its home buyers. There are 2-3 new launch projects coming every year, and soon the company has a plan to go for an IPO.

With the trust of ten thousand families, 900+ employees, and 700+ partners, Sowparnika has a big vision for the future and plans to completely transform affordable housing.

In Bangalore, Sowparnika Developers is primarily focused on Sarjapur & Whitefield, Bangalore. They have had two new launches in the last couple of months, one of which is Sowparnika Euphoria & the other is Sowparnika Rhythm of Rain.

Sowparnika Rhythm of Rain is located at Hopefarm, Whitefield, and offers very attractive pricing for their home buyers. The project spreads across 6 acres and comes with 3 towers and 725 units. It's a high-rise building with 14 floors. When it comes to flat variants, we have 1BHK, 2BHK & 3BHKs available starting from 543 sqft going to 1601 sqft.

The per sqft rate in Whitefield, Bangalore, is somewhere around Rs 11000-15000/sqft. But here you get the launch price of Rs9300/Sqft. If you are looking for affordable options, then Rhythm of Rain could be a good option for investment.

The project is A Khata, RERA approved, and also approved by major banks like SBI, HDFC, Kotak & more. So, one need not worry about any legal issues, as all the approvals have been taken care of by the builder.

When it comes to location, Rhythm of Rain Whitefield has some good advantages because of its proximity to different civic amenities. You can access tech parks like ITPL in 15-20 mins. There are major schools & colleges nearby and good connectivity to reputed malls and hospitals.

Also, when it comes to amenities, the project is beautifully designed with world-class amenities. We have amenities like a barbeque area, basketball court, multipurpose hall, jogging track, swimming pool, power backup, and more.

Sowparnika Rhythm of Rain has 7 different options available starting from 1194 sqft and going to 1601 sqft. 3BHK options in Rhythm of Rain are good options for personal use, especially if you have a bigger family, and all the units are either east- or north-facing, which makes them properly Vaastu compliant as well.

When it comes to 2BHKs, we have a total of 8 options available starting from 940 sqft and going to 1157 sqft. 2BHK flats are also either north or east facing, which makes them Vastu compliant and a good home. 2BHKs are a good option for nuclear families and also for investment.

Sowparnika Rhythm of Rain 1BHK has a total of 2 options available. These flats are suitable for either bachelors or purely for investment purposes. 1BHK dimensions are 543 sqft and 551 sqft.

Sowparnika Rhythm of Rain Whitefield is suitable whether you are a first-time home buyer or looking for something for investment. Sowparnika has been known for its affordable housing, and if you are looking for spacious 2 & 3 BHKs under 1 Cr, then this new launch project can be called your new home.

