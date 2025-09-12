After Financial District success, alt.f coworking announces launch of its new Begumpet workspace

India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12: After the resounding success of its Financial District centre, alt.f coworking announces the launch of its premium yet accessible coworking space in Hyderabad at Begumpet. Scheduled to open on December 1, 2025, the new property is designed especially for small and micro businesses that need quality offices without the inflated costs often associated with central locations.

Founded in 2016 by Sarthak Chhabra and Yogesh Arora, alt.f coworking has grown into one of India's fastest expanding workspace brands. Featured on Shark Tank India Season 4, the company earned national recognition for its mission to make premium work environments accessible to businesses of all sizes. Known for its beautifully designed interiors and thoughtful layouts, alt.f coworking has consistently delivered what many business owners believed was out of reach - offices that look unaffordable but are not. With pricing starting at ₹8,500 per seat per month, the Begumpet centre continues this philosophy by offering the best product to price ratio in the coworking segment.

The Begumpet workspace blends modern design with practical functionality. Open collaborative areas, private cabins, and flexible seating are paired with carefully considered details that make workdays smoother and more inspiring. At alt.f coworking, design is not decoration. It is an integral part of how productivity, focus, and collaboration are built into the everyday work experience.

"Small businesses in Hyderabad often face a difficult choice between affordability and quality when it comes to office spaces," said Yogesh Arora, co-founder of alt.f coworking. "Our vision is to remove that compromise. Begumpet represents an idea we strongly believe in - that design and functionality should not be reserved for the few. When you make thoughtfully designed, premium quality workspaces accessible to small and micro businesses, you are not just providing offices, you are enabling growth, confidence, and long term stability for an entire segment of entrepreneurs."

Strategically located in one of Hyderabad's most connected neighbourhoods, the Begumpet centre offers easy access to commercial hubs, residential catchments, and major transport routes. By combining convenience, affordability, and premium design, alt.f coworking continues to strengthen its presence in Hyderabad and across India.

This launch marks another milestone in the brand's journey to become one of the country's most trusted coworking networks. With every new space, alt.f coworking reaffirms its promise to deliver work environments that inspire, support, and empower businesses of all sizes, especially those who need it most.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)