United Spirits, SRF, Persistent Systems, Gujarat Gas, ITC Hotels, IndiaMART InterMESH, AU Small Finance Bank, Supreme Petrochem, DCM Shriram, and Rallis India are among 44 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Mastek, Shoppers Stop, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Newgen Software Technologies, CreditAccess Grameen, Cyient DLM, Vikram Solar, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, and Vardhman Special Steels.

Hindustan Zinc Q3 profit jumps 46%

Vedanta-owned Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) posted its highest-ever quarterly profit in Q3FY26, driven by a sharp rise in silver revenue, stronger metal prices, and the company’s most competitive cost structure in five years.

Net profit jumped 46 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,916 crore, while revenue from operations rose 27 per cent to a record ₹10,980 crore, surpassing the ₹10,000 crore mark for the first time. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 34 per cent to ₹6,087 crore. HZL’s shares closed 3.74 per cent higher at ₹661.20 on the BSE on Monday.

Silver remained the standout contributor, with revenue surging 83 per cent to ₹2,676 crore, supported by higher production and a global price rally. Silver accounted for 44 per cent of the company’s quarterly profitability, its highest share to date. Revenue from zinc, lead, and other metals rose 16 per cent to ₹7,932 crore, taking total segment revenue to ₹10,608 crore, up 28 per cent year-on-year. Silver prices crossed ₹3 lakh per kilogram on MCX on Monday.

Market overview for January 20

India’s equity markets are set for a subdued start on Tuesday as investors remain cautious amid rising geopolitical tensions worldwide.

Safe-haven assets continued to gain, with gold and silver hitting record highs, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 10 per cent tariff on eight European countries, effective February 1, increasing to 25 per cent in June, after they opposed his plans to acquire Greenland.

Asian markets extended their losses, led by Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi. Japanese markets were further unsettled after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called for an early general election next month.

In the US, Wall Street remained closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

