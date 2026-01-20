Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q3 results: United Spirits, ITC Hotels, DCM Shriram, 41 others on Jan 20

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including SRF, Persistent Systems, Gujarat Gas, IndiaMART InterMESH, and AU Small Finance Bank are also to release their October-December earnings reports today

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

United Spirits, SRF, Persistent Systems, Gujarat Gas, ITC Hotels, IndiaMART InterMESH, AU Small Finance Bank, Supreme Petrochem, DCM Shriram, and Rallis India are among 44 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Mastek, Shoppers Stop, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Newgen Software Technologies, CreditAccess Grameen, Cyient DLM, Vikram Solar, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, and Vardhman Special Steels.

Hindustan Zinc Q3 profit jumps 46%

Vedanta-owned Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) posted its highest-ever quarterly profit in Q3FY26, driven by a sharp rise in silver revenue, stronger metal prices, and the company’s most competitive cost structure in five years.
 
Net profit jumped 46 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,916 crore, while revenue from operations rose 27 per cent to a record ₹10,980 crore, surpassing the ₹10,000 crore mark for the first time. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 34 per cent to ₹6,087 crore. HZL’s shares closed 3.74 per cent higher at ₹661.20 on the BSE on Monday. 
Silver remained the standout contributor, with revenue surging 83 per cent to ₹2,676 crore, supported by higher production and a global price rally. Silver accounted for 44 per cent of the company’s quarterly profitability, its highest share to date. Revenue from zinc, lead, and other metals rose 16 per cent to ₹7,932 crore, taking total segment revenue to ₹10,608 crore, up 28 per cent year-on-year. Silver prices crossed ₹3 lakh per kilogram on MCX on Monday.

Market overview for January 20

India’s equity markets are set for a subdued start on Tuesday as investors remain cautious amid rising geopolitical tensions worldwide.
 
Safe-haven assets continued to gain, with gold and silver hitting record highs, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 10 per cent tariff on eight European countries, effective February 1, increasing to 25 per cent in June, after they opposed his plans to acquire Greenland. 
 
Asian markets extended their losses, led by Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi. Japanese markets were further unsettled after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called for an early general election next month.
 
In the US, Wall Street remained closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 20

 
  1. Aarcon Facilities Ltd
  2. Asian Warehousing Ltd
  3. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
  4. Bigbloc Construction Ltd
  5. Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd
  6. CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
  7. Cyient DLM Ltd
  8. DCM Shriram Ltd
  9. EPACK Durable Ltd
  10. Family Care Hospitals Ltd
  11. Gujarat Gas Ltd
  12. IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd
  13. ITC Hotels Ltd
  14. Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd
  15. Ksolves India Ltd
  16. Machhar Industries Ltd
  17. Mallcom (India) Ltd
  18. Martin Burn Ltd
  19. Mastek Ltd
  20. Mega Nirman and Industries Ltd
  21. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
  22. Nalin Lease Finance Ltd
  23. Neogem India Ltd
  24. Persistent Systems Ltd
  25. PTC India Financial Services Ltd
  26. Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd
  27. Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd
  28. Prime Securities Ltd
  29. Rajoo Engineers Ltd
  30. Rallis India Ltd
  31. Roselabs Finance Ltd
  32. Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  33. Shoppers Stop Ltd
  34. Supreme Petrochem Ltd
  35. SRF Ltd
  36. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd
  37. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
  38. Ujaas Energy Ltd
  39. Umiya Buildcon Ltd
  40. United Spirits Ltd
  41. Vikram Solar Ltd
  42. Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd
  43. V R Films & Studios Ltd
  44. Vardhman Special Steels Ltd

Topics : Q3 results United Spirits ITC Hotels DCM Shriram SRF Persistent Systems corporate earnings BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

