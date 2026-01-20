Stocks to watch today, January 20, 2026: Q3FY26 results, China loan prime rates, coupled with weak global cues are likely to influence benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, today.

At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading flat at 25,597.50, signaling a subdued start for the bourses.

Asian markets were down on Tuesday as weakness in Japan weighed on sentiment after long-dated government bond yields hit fresh highs, while investors remained cautious over renewed US tariff threats linked to Greenland

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.72 per cent and the Topix slipped 0.58 per cent, with the 40-year government bond yield rising to 4 per cent for the first time.

Elsewhere in the region, South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.92 per cent, and Australia’s ASX 200 lost 0.60 per cent.

In China, the People’s Bank of China kept its 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates unchanged at 3 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively.

Overnight on Wall Street, markets closed marginally lower as investors digested fresh tariff rhetoric from US President Donald Trump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.17 per cent lower, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped 0.06 per cent each.

List of top stocks to watch today, January 20, 2026:

Results today: ITC Hotels, AU SFB, Canara Robeco AMC, Gujarat Gas, IndiaMART, J&K Bank, Persistent Systems, United Spirits

Tata Capital: The NBFC posted a strong Q3 performance, with consolidated profit rising 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,264.7 crore. Net interest income increased 20.5 per cent to ₹3,314.8 crore, aided by healthy loan growth.

Ceat: The tyre manufacturer delivered a sharp The tyre manufacturer delivered a sharp 60.4 per cent Y-o-Y jump in Q3 profit to ₹155.8 crore , with revenue surging 26 per cent to ₹4,157 crore. The board also approved a capital expenditure of ₹1,314 crore for its Chennai (Kannanthangal) plant.

Bansal Wire Industries: The company posted a 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in Q3 profit at ₹43.3 crore, with revenue rising 11.3 per cent to ₹1,029 crore.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir): The apparel retailer reported a weak Q3, with profit declining 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹38.1 crore and revenue falling 8.3 per cent to ₹411.3 crore.

Sanghvi Movers: The company’s Botswana arm received a work order worth $4.3 million from Jindal Energy Botswana, providing visibility to overseas operations.

UPL: Its subsidiary, Advanta Enterprises, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for an IPO. The issue will be a complete offer for sale of 3.61 crore equity shares, with UPL proposing to sell 2.81 crore shares.

Ola Electric Mobility: The company The company appointed Deepak Rastogi as Chief Financial Officer with effect from January 20, following the resignation of Harish Abichandani.

Archean Chemical Industries: The board appointed Rampraveen Swaminathan as Managing Director for a five-year term starting January 22.

Amber Enterprises India: The company has been allotted 100 acres of land by YEIDA for a new manufacturing facility near Jewar Airport. Additionally, Ascent-K Circuit, a group entity, received 16 acres for a separate unit. The combined proposed investment stands at ₹6,785 crore.

Capri Global Capital: CEO Monu Ratra resigned from his position, effective January 19.

Deepak Nitrite: Subsidiary Deepak Chem Tech commissioned its nitration and second hydrogenation plants at Dahej, Gujarat, with capital expenditure of ₹85 crore incurred so far.