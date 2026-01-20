Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex to see muted open; Asian peers drop; LTIMindtree, Havells in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, January 20: On Dalal Street, action will continue on the earnings front, with stocks such as LTIMindtree and Tata Capital in focus
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, January 20, 2026: India's equity markets are set for a muted start on Tuesday as investors across the globe remain wary of increasing geopolitical tensions.
Safe-haven continued to gain with silver and gold prices hitting record highs as the US President levied a 10 per cent tariff on eight European countries, effective February 1, rising to 25 per cent in June, as they opposed his plans to acquire Greenland.
Stock markets in Asia extended their fall, led by a decline in Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi. Stock markets in Japan also remained on edge after the Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi officially called an early election next month.
On Monday, Wall Street were closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Back home, the early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was up 0.14 per cent, as of 7:25 AM. On Dalal Street, action will continue on the earnings front, with stocks such as LTIMindtree and Tata Capital in focus as they announced their results. India will also release eight core industries output data for December.
Nifty levels to watch
Nifty has slipped into a short-term bearish bias after decisively breaking below the critical 25,600 support zone, Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, said. The index remains trapped in a broader consolidation-cum-corrective phase within the 25,500–26,000 band and continues to trade below the 20-, 50- and 100-day EMAs, reflecting muted momentum.
Immediate support l at 25,500. Below this, the next key demand zones are seen at 25,400 (previous swing high now acting as support) and 25,125 (the August 21, 2025 swing high area). A pickup in expiry-related selling or fresh FII pressure could expose these lower levels, according to Ponmudi.
Primary market action
In the mainboard space, the issue of Shadowfax Technologies will open for bidding. In the SME segment, the IPO of Aritas Vinyl will end today, while the issue of Digilogic Systems will open. In the SME space, shares of Avana Electrosystems will debut on Tuesday.
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kotak Sec's stock picks: Vedanta on metal upcycle; Eternal on Blinkit scale
Stock Markets LIVE Updates: Kotak Securities is bullish on Vedanta and Eternal stocks. The brokerage has given a target price of ₹675 for Vedanta, and ₹400 target price for Eternal.
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Leadership continuity positive for ICICI Bank as provisions weigh on profit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: High provisions in the third quarter of 2025-26 (Q3FY26) results led to a selloff in ICICI Bank stock. However, analysts tracking the stock continue to maintain a positive stance.
The leadership question was also resolved with approval for the extension of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) Sandeep Bakshi’s term until October 2028, ensuring continuity. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MOFSL recommends these two steel stocks to buy amid strong domestic demand
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's steel sector is set to outperform globally, driven by strong domestic demand, safeguard duties and capacity expansion. Motilal Oswal picks JSW Steel, Tata Steel.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi mulls ₹20,000 cr threshold to identify 'significant' market indices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a ₹20,000-crore asset threshold to identify "significant indices" that will come under the ambit of its newly notified Index Providers Regulations, 2024, as part of efforts to strengthen governance and oversight of benchmarks used by mutual funds.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty levels to watch
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Early-bird results in Q3 show worst earnings growth in 17 quarters
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The results of early-bird companies in October-December 2025 (Q3FY26) have shown just single-digit growth in revenue despite gains from cuts in goods and services tax (GST) rates. Combined net profits were ₹98,621 crore in Q3FY26, up from ₹95,328 crore in Q3FY25 but a decline from around ₹1 trillion in Q2FY26.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold, silver hit record highs after Donald Trump's EU tariff warning
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and silver hit record highs on Monday, driven by a flight to safety after US President Donald Trump warned of extra tariffs on some European countries in a dispute over Greenland. Spot gold jumped 1.5 per cent to $4,662.85 per ounce by 1121 GMT, after scaling an all-time high of $4,689.39.
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets fall on tariff fears
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors assessed renewed US tariff threats linked to Greenland. Reports indicated that European nations are considering counter-tariffs and broader economic measures in response to fresh threats from US President Donald Trump, further escalating tensions over the Arctic territory.
Sentiments in Japan were also influenced by political developments after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced plans to dissolve parliament and call a snap election on February 8. Nikkei was down 0.74 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.46 per cent.
US markets were shut on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 7:46 AM IST