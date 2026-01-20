Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex to see muted open; Asian peers drop; LTIMindtree, Havells in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, January 20, 2026: India's equity markets are set for a muted start on Tuesday as investors across the globe remain wary of increasing geopolitical tensions.

Safe-haven continued to gain with silver and gold prices hitting record highs as the US President levied a 10 per cent tariff on eight European countries , effective February 1, rising to 25 per cent in June, as they opposed his plans to acquire Greenland.

Stock markets in Asia extended their fall, led by a decline in Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi. Stock markets in Japan also remained on edge after the Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi officially called an early election next month.

On Monday, Wall Street were closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Back home, the early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty , was up 0.14 per cent, as of 7:25 AM. On Dalal Street, action will continue on the earnings front, with stocks such as LTIMindtree and Tata Capital in focus as they announced their results. India will also release eight core industries output data for December.

Nifty levels to watch

Nifty has slipped into a short-term bearish bias after decisively breaking below the critical 25,600 support zone, Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, said. The index remains trapped in a broader consolidation-cum-corrective phase within the 25,500–26,000 band and continues to trade below the 20-, 50- and 100-day EMAs, reflecting muted momentum.

Immediate support l at 25,500. Below this, the next key demand zones are seen at 25,400 (previous swing high now acting as support) and 25,125 (the August 21, 2025 swing high area). A pickup in expiry-related selling or fresh FII pressure could expose these lower levels, according to Ponmudi.

Primary market action