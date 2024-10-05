Ahmedabad University Inaugurates India's First MTech in Composites, Creating Pathways for Next Generation of Material Scientists

NewsVoir Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 5: In a world driven by the demand for sustainable solutions, materials innovation is transforming industries. Enter composites--lightweight, durable, high-strength, and energy-efficient materials reshaping sectors from defence and aerospace to urban infrastructure. Ahmedabad University took an important step to drive innovation in this field with the inauguration of India's first Master of Technology (MTech) in Composites. The programme has been introduced in collaboration with Ahmedabad Textile Industry's Research Association (ATIRA), a pioneer in composite design, development, and testing, and recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Composites by the Government of India. Their expertise strengthens the industry-academic connection central to this initiative.

The inauguration event was attended by key dignitaries including Vice Chancellor Professor Pankaj Chandra, Dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science Professor Sunil Kale, Mr Punit Lalbhai, Vice Chairman and Executive Director, Arvind Limited, and Mr Pragnesh Shah, Director of ATIRA.

With a state-of-the-art laboratory funded by a Rs. 4.4 crore grant from the National Technical Textile Mission (NTTM), Ahmedabad University is set to become a hub for composite materials research. The University has also forged R & D and academic partnerships with industry leaders like Arvind Composites, Rockman Advanced Composites, EPP Composites, and Composites Excellence Centre of Asia (CECA), ensuring that students are at the forefront of both innovation and real-world application.

At the heart of this pioneering programme is the University's vision of composites as critical to addressing the challenges of tomorrow and making India self-reliant in this high-tech field. These advanced materials are essential to reducing vehicle emissions, improving fuel efficiency, and creating stronger, lighter, more sustainable structures. The MTech in Composites offers students the opportunity to dive deep into this futuristic field, blending rigorous academic training with industry exposure.

Professor Sunil Kale, Dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at Ahmedabad University, said, "We have envisaged the MTech in Composites as a unique and forward-looking programme, designed to be flexible and allow students to study in a concentrated manner. This initiative has been greatly supported by ATIRA, whose deep industry expertise has been very valuable, and we are fortunate to have the encouragement and backing of Mr Punit Lalbhai, who has also been instrumental in driving the research and application of composites at Arvind Limited."

"We expect this programme to grow and lead in its field. The recent award of a prestigious grant under the National Technical Textiles Mission allows us to establish a state-of-the-art composites lab. The partnership between academia and industry, with ATIRA's strong industrial capability, brings an incredible synergy. There are very few programmes of this nature, and we believe we are setting new pathways for the future of composites education," added Professor Kale.

The programme will be taught by experienced faculty who are pioneers in composites research. As the applications of composites expand beyond traditional aerospace and defence industries, more companies are exploring their mainstream potential across various sectors.

The MTech in Composites aims to drive this evolution by nurturing a new generation of engineers specifically trained in the science and applications of composite materials. While industries today often rely on retraining conventional engineers, this dedicated programme equips graduates with specialised expertise in composites, preparing them for leadership roles in R & D, manufacturing, product design and even sales and marketing.

Moreover, the growing demand for this specialised knowledge is opening up new job opportunities across multiple sectors, including the automotive, construction, renewable energy, and sports equipment industries, where the application of composites is rapidly expanding. With its pioneering MTech in Composites, Ahmedabad University is not only contributing to the future of materials innovation but also contributing to a larger goal of positioning India as a global leader in the composites sector.

Ahmedabad University is a leading private, non-profit research university offering students a liberal education focused on interdisciplinary learning, practice orientation, and research thinking.

The University has been

* Recognised by the Government of Gujarat as a Centre of Excellence.

* Accredited with 'A' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

* Awarded a 5-star rating, the highest awarded in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) for 2021-22, by the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG), Department of Education, Government of Gujarat.

* Awarded the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) International Award for Excellence 2024 for our University Centre.

* Recognised by the UGC under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, becoming one of the very few private research universities to have been awarded this recognition for select research universities.

* Recognised as a Highly Commended University for Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year in the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia 2023.

* Awarded the AACSB's Innovations That Inspire Award 2023 for its Foundation Programme.

* Awarded Gold Rating by the Indian Green Building Council for achieving the Green Building Standards at our University Centre.

The University, established in 2009, is rooted in the vision of one of India's finest educational foundations, the Ahmedabad Education Society, which was founded in 1935 by nationalist leaders. Programmes at the University range from bachelors to doctoral levels in humanities and social sciences, natural sciences, engineering, and management through its 12 Schools and Centres:

Amrut Mody School of Management | Bagchi School of Public Health | School of Arts and Sciences | School of Engineering and Applied Science | Ahmedabad Design Lab | Centre for Heritage Management | Centre for Inter-Asian Research | Centre for Learning Futures | Global Centre for Environment and Energy | International Centre for Space and Cosmology | Sahyog: Centre for Promoting Health | VentureStudio

An urban university, Ahmedabad promotes independent-mindedness and diversity across all dimensions of its activity and helps students mature into critical thinkers who are analytically equipped, practically oriented, and contextually aware global citizens. The University provides a contemporary educational framework that brings liberal arts, sciences, and the professions to engage together in creating new knowledge for addressing complex challenges of the society and in offering majors that merge the boundaries of disciplines to prepare students for the new economy.

