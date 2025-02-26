AI Data Cities: India's Launchpad to Win the Global AI Race, potentially adding $6.8 Trillion to India's GDP and 39 million Jobs by 2047

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Access Partnership, a global technology policy research firm released its report, 'Turning Vision into Impact: India's AI Opportunity' at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2025 held today in Mumbai. As per the report, AI Data Cities have the potential to contribute $6.8 trillion to India's GDP between 2027 and 2047, while supporting up to 39 million jobs. The report introduces the concept of 'AI Data Cities' to create specialised geographical zones to deploy the large-scale digital infrastructure required to power India's AI future: high-capacity data centers, internationally connected subsea cables, fiber networks, and scaled green power. These hubs will power AI innovation by attracting investment, fostering research, cultivating talent, and creating a dynamic ecosystem for AI development.

Speaking about the concept of AI Data Cities, Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief of Strategy at NASSCOM said, "Imagine specialized zones across India which aren't just data centers. They're 'AI Data Cities' - hubs designed to foster innovation, attract top talent, and create a thriving ecosystem for data-driven businesses. Equipped with cutting-edge digital infrastructure and a supportive regulatory environment, these cities are poised to become epicenters for AI research, development, and deployment, potentially reshaping India's role in the global AI landscape. This proposed initiative aims to move beyond piecemeal data center expansion, creating purpose-built clusters that will enable India to scale its AI capabilities and meet the growing global demand for AI compute".

India is in a race to become a global AI leader, and urgent, bold action is needed now. This vision of AI Data Cities goes beyond fragmented data center expansion, proposing purpose-built hubs that will enable India to scale its AI capabilities and meet the growing global demand for AI computing power.

AI Data Centers will not only ensure that India will remain competitive in the global AI race but the creation of such AI Data Cities is also projected to generate substantial economic ripple effects, stimulating growth and job creation by establishing India as a global AI hub. Investment into five such cities could contribute an estimated $6.8 trillion to India's GDP from 2027 to 2047, with approximately 75% of this benefit stemming from cloud and AI-enabled productivity gains across various sectors of the economy. The report underscores that artificial intelligence can be instrumental to achieving India's ambitious Vision 2047, which aspires to transform the nation into a USD 30 trillion economy.

Further, the report also provides policy recommendations for creating an enabling ecosystem for the development of AI data cities by modernizing regulatory frameworks, introducing targeted tax incentives, streamlining administrative approvals, and investing in enhanced telecommunications infrastructure and international connectivity.

The full report can be accessed here.

About Access Partnership

Access Partnership is a global policy firm that advises governments, businesses, and international organisations on complex regulatory challenges. The firm provides strategic guidance across digital economy sectors, ensuring that technological innovations align with sustainable economic growth and robust policy frameworks.

For Further Information, Please Contact: abhineet.kaul@accesspartnership.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)