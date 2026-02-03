AI Finance Leadership Summit 2026 Brings Industry Leaders and Learners Together for Clarity on the Future of Finance Careers in AI Era

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 3: The AI Finance Leadership Summit 2026 (AIFLS'26) concluded successfully at the C. D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, New Delhi, drawing strong participation from students, early-career professionals, educators, and senior finance leaders. The summit was also attended by a wider audience through live online participation.

Designed as a focused dialogue between industry and academia, the summit examined how artificial intelligence is reshaping finance roles, hiring expectations, and long-term career pathways.

The event centred on real-world perspectives from CFOs and senior finance professionals who are navigating these changes in practice.

Across three panel discussions, speakers explored themes such as skills that matter for finance careers in India, the global demand for finance and accounting talent, and the evolving debate around AI versus the accountant--what changes, what remains, and where human judgement continues to be critical. A dedicated fireside chat on upskilling further addressed how students and professionals can adapt their learning approaches in an AI-enabled environment.

A key takeaway from the summit was the importance of integrating professional qualifications with industry relevant skills and strong human skills--including communication, decision-making, and adaptability--to remain relevant in a technology-driven finance ecosystem. Speakers emphasised that while AI will automate processes, the value of finance professionals increasingly lies in interpretation, context, and leadership.

The summit was supported by organisations across the education and EdTech ecosystem.

EduMont Classes supported the initiative with its focus on enabling learners to pursue globally recognised professional qualifications such as CPA and CMA.

Oaktree School of Finance contributed with its emphasis on industry-ready skill development and strong human centric skills

Hierank Business School supported the summit through its commitment to aligning academic learning with evolving industry expectations.

The successful conclusion of AIFLS'26 reinforced the relevance of collaborative forums that bring together industry leaders, educators, and learners to navigate the changing landscape of finance with greater understanding and preparedness.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)