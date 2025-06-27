AI Meets Expertise: Uniqus and Numeric Join Forces to Transform the Financial Close and Reporting Process

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, ESG, and technology domains, has announced a strategic partnership with Numeric, a modern financial close and reporting automation platform trusted by high-growth accounting teams. The partnership enables both parties to better serve the offices of the CFO and Controllership in accelerating month-end close through advanced technology, AI, and deep domain expertise.

Uniqus brings deep domain expertise in accounting operations and finance transformation, while Numeric offers cutting-edge AI and automation capabilities. Together, the partnership aims to support organizations in optimizing close workflows, including balance sheet reconciliation and flux analysis, minimizing manual tasks and close hours, and producing audit-ready reports all within an intuitive platform designed for the modern finance organization.

"Our clients seek better reporting, reduced manual effort, and user-friendly tools," said Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO, Uniqus Consultech. "Numeric's software delivers on these needs by integrating deep data capabilities with a modern UI and embedded AI that drives real efficiency. Uniqus' deep consulting experience combined with Numeric's AI-enabled software will result in significant benefits for our clients globally."

The collaboration offers an integrated, end-to-end solution that combines implementation support, change management, and close automation, providing finance teams with the tools they need to modernize their operations. Together, the firms bring a blend of technology, technical rigor, and scalable delivery. Uniqus combines seasoned Big 4 alumni with a global delivery model--optimizing for scale, quality, and cost efficiency to US finance leaders. Numeric's modern close platform automates reconciliations, review workflows, and controls testing, saving teams hours of time during audit and quarter-end cycles. Uniqus and Numeric collectively offer a robust solution that includes:

* Deep ERP integration: Enables real-time data synchronization, pulling general ledger detail, rather than just the trial balance.

* AI-Driven automation: Accelerates reconciliations, automates tie-outs, and flags anomalies to improve accuracy.

* Flexible reporting: Supports customizable grouping and filtering to build reporting packages tailored to leadership, audit, or board needs.

* User-Centric Interface: Modern UI designed for ease of use and improved team collaboration across finance functions.

"The month-end close shouldn't be a bottleneck; it should be a strategic advantage," said Parker Gilbert, Co-Founder and CEO at Numeric. "Uniqus brings the perfect balance of Big 4 technical rigor and startup speed. Their deep understanding of what CFOs face--especially in the IPO and public company transition--makes them a natural partner as we help teams automate their close, improve accuracy, and accelerate audit readiness."

The partnership between Uniqus and Numeric underscores a shared commitment to empowering accounting teams with tools that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and strategic insight.

