AI-Powered CX and Consumer Research: The Next Frontier for Indian Businesses

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 24: As India's consumer market is expected to become the world's second largest by 2030, the wave of AI-powered consumer research platforms is fundamentally reshaping how brands listen, respond, and act at scale. A new era of "Agentic AI" is emerging, enabling businesses to not just listen to their customers but to proactively understand and act on their needs in real-time - across both customer experience and consumer research functions.

At the forefront of this disruption is SurveySensum, which today announced the full AI transformation of its platform, positioning it as a key enabler for Indian and other enterprises around the world in their pursuit of next-generation customer engagement and market intelligence.

This shift aligns with India's national push for AI adoption across all sectors, as outlined in government initiatives like "AI for All." Yet, while many businesses are still in the early stages of their digital journey, SurveySensum's new SensAI engine introduces a disruptive model for customer engagement and consumer research that is tailor-made for the scale and speed of the Indian market.

Key features of the fully AI-powered platform include:

* AI-Powered Questionnaire Generation: Eliminate the time-consuming process of creating surveys. SensAI instantly generates intelligent, multi-channel questionnaires based on a simple text prompt.

* Real-Time Text and Sentiment Analysis: The platform's AI Text Analytics processes thousands of customer comments from surveys, chats, and social media in seconds, providing instant insights into themes and sentiment. This moves beyond basic keyword spotting to contextual understanding.

* Smart Ticketing & Alerts: Urgent customer issues, such as a negative review or a complaint, are automatically identified and converted into support tickets, routed to the right teams for immediate resolution.

* AI-Powered Dashboards: Create customized CX dashboards instantly with a single text prompt, allowing managers to visualize and track key metrics without any manual configuration.

* AI Companion: An always-on AI copilot that answers questions, explains complex trends in simple language, and recommends the most impactful next actions for CX teams and researchers.

"In India, with its young, tech-savvy population and diverse consumer base, the ability to understand and respond to millions of conversations instantly is the new business imperative," said Rajiv Lamba, CEO of SurveySensum. "With our new SensAI engine, we are enabling Indian businesses to move from passive feedback collection to proactive, instant action. This isn't just about automation; it's about empowering every business to deliver a hyper-personalized experience at a scale that was previously impossible."

Beyond Technology: Ethical AI and Workforce Empowerment

Recognizing the growing importance of data privacy in India, SurveySensum has integrated a privacy-first, bias-mitigation architecture into the core of its SensAI engine. The platform ensures compliance with all relevant data protection regulations and promotes transparent insight generation that builds trust with both businesses and their customers.

Moreover, the platform is designed to empower, not replace, the workforce. By automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks like data sorting and report generation, SensAI frees up teams to focus on strategic research, deeper customer understanding, and empathetic engagement. This supports the Indian government's goal of upskilling the workforce for the digital age.

A Catalyst for Economic Growth

By enabling faster decision-making, improving customer satisfaction, and fostering service innovation, SurveySensum's platform is designed to support India's vision of becoming a globally competitive digital economy.

- Businesses have reported a 35% faster issue resolution time and 25% higher response rates after integrating SensAI into their CX programs.

- A leading FMCG brand used SensAI to run rapid concept tests, reducing time-to-market for new products by 50% and boosting launch success rates.

- A major logistics company saw a 40% drop in customer service calls thanks to real-time alerts, allowing teams to focus on complex, high-value problems.

About SurveySensum: SurveySensum is a leading AI-powered omnichannel customer feedback and consumer research platform. It helps businesses collect, analyze, and act on customer feedback and market insights in real time, across all touchpoints. With a strong global presence and a deep focus on the Asia-Pacific market, SurveySensum has empowered 300+ large and mid sized enterprises in India and across the globe to deliver exceptional customer experiences and make data-driven business decisions through responsible, human-centered AI.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)