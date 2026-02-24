AIAMA Implements BIS Certification to Transform Quality & Standard in India's Agarbathi Industry

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24: The All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association (AIAMA) has announced a significant initiative to implement Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification across the incense stick industry. As the representative body for this traditional yet economically vital sector, AIAMA's move represents a pivotal advancement, showcasing commitment to enhancing quality, ensuring safety, and boosting global competitiveness in the trade. This will mark a milestone for India's incense stick industry.

AIAMA is setting new benchmarks by aligning with BIS-certified parameters, in manufacturing excellence while safeguarding the cultural and artisanal heritage of Indian agarbathies. The certification ensures that incense sticks, whether machine-made, hand-rolled or masala varieties, meet rigorous standards for fragrance longevity, raw material safety, burning characteristics, and emission levels. This quality assurance empowers consumers to make informed, confident choices while strengthening trust in Indian brands both domestically and internationally.

Recognising that small-scale and cottage manufacturers form the backbone of the agarbathi ecosystem, AIAMA is committed to ensuring that the transition to BIS-certified practices is inclusive and sustainable. The association is actively engaging stakeholders through education and awareness programs, technical guidance, and capacity-building initiatives designed to strengthen compliance capabilities across enterprises of all sizes. Through these measures, AIAMA aims to nurture equitable growth, ensuring that traditional artisans and small businesses are not left behind in the journey toward modernisation.

India's agarbathi industry is not only a cultural symbol but also a vital contributor to the economy, supporting millions of livelihoods. By embracing BIS certification, AIAMA is reinforcing the sector's reputation for authenticity and craftsmanship while positioning Indian agarbathies as trusted products in global markets. This initiative underscores the industry's dual commitment to heritage preservation and future readiness.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Ambica Ramanjaneyulu, President, AIAMA said, "The adoption of BIS certification is a milestone in our collective journey. It reflects our dedication to quality, sustainability, and consumer trust. More importantly, it ensures that every stakeholder, from large manufacturers to cottage artisans, can now thrive in a system that values both tradition and innovation."

The All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association (AIAMA) remains dedicated to promoting quality, diversity and environmental responsibility. It strives to preserve the rich cultural heritage of agarbathies while fostering innovation and enhancing global competitiveness in the industry.

About AIAMA

Established in 1949, AIAMA is the apex body that works towards the development of the agarbathi industry. With over 800 active members hailing from all over India, AIAMA helps the industry act with solidarity in all matters regarding the future of the industry. MOMA was transformed into All India agarbathi Manufacturers' Association during the year 1980 to reflect its growing national character. AIAMA has since grown in strength and the present membership spread all over India is around 600.

