AIPL DreamCity Ludhiana to Celebrate International Yoga Day with 'Yoga by the Lake' and Sustainable Lifestyle Showcase

NewsVoir

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 20: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, AIPL DreamCity Ludhiana is set to host a vibrant morning celebration that blends wellness, culture, and sustainability--by the township's iconic 7.5-acre lake. Scheduled for June 21st, the event will feature an energizing mix of Yoga, music meditation, Zumba, Bhangra, and a 'Waste to Wonder' sustainable market, curated in collaboration with Switch for Change.

In a meaningful tie-up with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the event aims to promote physical and mental wellbeing while highlighting the importance of environmental consciousness and community participation. Prominent health institutes namely Divine Yoga Institute, Everest Yoga & Pilates Institute, Om Yoga & Pilates Institute would come together to participate and make this event a memorable one.

The morning will commence with a calming Yoga session led by renowned instructor Ratan, and music meditation, set against the serene backdrop of the lake; followed by high-energy activities- Zumba and Bhangra performance by Gautam Sharma, Ecstasy group to awaken the spirit of Punjab. Alongside, attendees can discover eco-friendly products and upcycled creations at the 'Waste to Wonder' stalls, celebrating a greener, conscious lifestyle.

"AIPL DreamCity Ludhiana is envisioned as a city of nature--where wellness, sustainability, and community living go hand in hand," said Hemant Gupta, Executive Director, PZO, AIPL. "Our lake is more than a scenic landmark; it's a dynamic community space fostering health and connection."

Event Highlights

Yoga by the Lake with Instructor Ratan

Music meditation

Zumba

Bhangra by Ecstasy for Fitness & Joy

'Waste to Wonder' Market - Upcycled and eco-conscious products

- Curated by the Switch for Change group

Participation by Indo-Tibetan Border Police and their families, AIPL employees and prominent health institutes of the city.

Venue: AIPL DreamCity, Ludhiana

Date & Time: June 21, 2025 | 5:30 AM onwards

Open to all Ludhiana residents and fitness enthusiasts, the celebration invites everyone to join in a morning that nurtures the body, uplifts the spirit, and supports a sustainable lifestyle.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)