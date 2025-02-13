AIPL's Masterpiece Secures Rs 200/sq.ft. Rental Deal, Setting New Benchmark for Office Spaces in Gurugram

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 13: AIPL (Advance India Projects Limited) has achieved a significant milestone with its latest development, AIPL Masterpiece, securing a rental deal of Rs 200 per square foot. This landmark transaction not only sets a new pricing benchmark for the region but also cements AIPL Masterpiece's position as the premier destination for Grade A office spaces in Gurugram. The project also received the prestigious IGBC Platinum Certification which reaffirms company's commitment to sustainability, innovation and excellence in green building standards.

Located on the prestigious Golf Course Road, AIPL Masterpiece offers approximately 3,14,000 sq. ft. of total area spread across G+11 floors, with a striking triple height entrance lobby. The development boasts approximately 2,45,000 sq. ft. of prime office space, featuring expansive and efficient floor plates with options for private terraces.

AIPL Masterpiece enjoys proximity to essential social infrastructure, including luxury residences, renowned hotels like Double Tree by Hilton, and premier shopping destinations within minutes. Its connectivity to major highways, rapid metro stations, and the Indira Gandhi International Airport ensures unparalleled accessibility making it a coveted workplace for top corporates.

According to Ishaan Singh, Director - AIPL, "AIPL Masterpiece showcases cutting-edge modern office design and sustainability. This outstanding rental deal highlights how the market acknowledges our dedication to delivering unmatched office environments. We've designed a space that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of today's businesses, marking a new era in commercial real estate. We as a corporate take immense pride in delivering high-quality office spaces which incorporate sustainable features aiming to minimize their environmental impact."

AIPL Masterpiece features stunning architecture with a unique origami facade design, panoramic views, and energy-efficient double-glazing by Pilkington glass facade. Grade 'A' office amenities include a magnificent entrance lobby, office spaces with screed floors, high-speed access-controlled elevators of Mitsubishi electric make, and multi-tiered security. Designed to achieve IGBC Platinum certification, the building is ESG compliant, featuring solar PV capacity, wastewater treatment, and energy-efficient systems. With 3 level of filtration through Merv 14 filters, the IAQ is controlled and monitored.

AIPL Masterpiece distinguishes itself with its focus on employee experience and sustainability with retail of approx. 70,000 sq ft area. The development includes inviting sit-out areas, top-notch retail establishments, cafes, and restaurants, creating a dynamic mixed-use environment that transforms the everyday work experience. "Our vision for AIPL Masterpiece goes beyond providing office space. We have created an ecosystem that fosters productivity, well-being, and sustainability. The INR 200 psf rental achievement is a testament to the value proposition we offer to businesses looking for world-class office spaces in Gurugram," added Mr. Singh. With a legacy spanning 34 years, AIPL has been at the forefront of shaping India's real estate landscape. Having delivered 60 landmark projects across 8 cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Udaipur, Amritsar, Khanna, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana, AIPL continues to set new benchmarks in innovation, quality, and timely delivery in the residential, commercial, and retail sectors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)