air cargo India Marks its 11th Edition as transport logistic India Debuts in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: The 11th edition of air cargo India opened today alongside the inaugural edition of transport logistic India 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, reinforcing its position as a focused B2B marketplace for the air cargo and multimodal logistics industry. AB de Villiers has been announced as the Brand Ambassador for transport logistic India 2026. Known for his discipline, adaptability and high-performance mindset, his association reinforces the event's focus on operational excellence, precision and execution -- qualities that define both elite sport and world-class logistics.

- Integrated trade fairs organised by Messe Muenchen India bring global logistics decision-makers together to advance India's supply chain competitiveness

Organised by Messe Muenchen India, the co-located trade fairs are designed exclusively for business engagement -- connecting airlines, airport operators, freight forwarders, shipping lines, rail operators, logistics park developers, cold chain specialists and supply chain technology providers with buyers, partners and policymakers.

The launch of transport logistic India alongside the established air cargo India brand signals a deliberate shift toward integrated logistics thinking. Air freight, surface transport and warehousing are increasingly interdependent, particularly for sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automotive components, engineering goods, electronics and perishables.

This year's combined platform features over 230 brands from more than 38 countries. The exhibition floor reflects the full value chain of cargo and transport logistics, from aircraft capacity and ground handling to warehousing infrastructure, automation systems and digital documentation solutions.

The German Pavilion is presenting a strong mix of logistics and technology companies, underlining Germany's established capabilities in engineering and supply chain systems. Alongside it, the AITWA Pavilion, led by the All India Transporter's Welfare Association, brings India's road transport community into sharp focus, reinforcing its central role in both domestic and cross-border trade.

Furthermore, the Future Tech Pavilion, powered by SmartKargo, adds a forward-looking layer, centred on digital cargo management, automation and real-time visibility. Organisers have also elevated bulk liquid logistics onto the main agenda, recognising its critical importance to chemicals, energy and process industries.

In parallel, the conference program is framing the wider industry conversation featuring 123 industry leaders. transport logistic India is examining 'Powering Vision 2030 with Logistics Performance Excellence', while air cargo India is addressing 'Global Air Cargo - Booming but Bumpy', unpacking growth and volatility in international markets.

Shri Pradyumn Kumar Tripathi, Commissioner General - Mumbai Customs Zone-I, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, stated, "India's trade growth depends on how efficiently we move goods across borders. Our focus is clear -- faster clearances, smarter systems and close coordination with industry. Platforms like air cargo India and transport logistic India help us listen, align and improve together."

Christoph Rendtorff, Deputy Consul General, Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany, said, "Germany and India share a strong partnership in engineering, manufacturing and logistics innovation. The presence of the German Pavilion at this platform reflects the depth of that cooperation. Integrated logistics solutions, automation and sustainable transport systems are areas where Indo-German collaboration can deliver tangible results. Events like air cargo India and transport logistic India enable companies from both countries to build practical, long-term partnerships."

Ashok Goyal, National President, All India Transporters' Welfare Association (AITWA) mentioned, "Road transport remains the backbone of India's supply chain, connecting ports, airports, industrial clusters and consumption centres. As trade volumes grow, integration between air cargo, surface transport and warehousing becomes critical. The participation of AITWA at this platform highlights the importance of unified logistics planning. When transporters, freight forwarders, airlines and policymakers sit together, we move closer to reducing transit time, improving reliability and lowering overall logistics costs for Indian industry. Today at the event, AITWA delegation has committed to creating driver dedicated facilities in 5 zones covering medical support, safety training, healthy food and other benefits. An investment of approx Rs 75 crores is expected to be spent on this in the next 3 years."

Bhupinder Singh, President - IMEA, Messe Munchen & CEO of Messe Muenchen India, highlighted the strategic intent behind the platform. "This is a focused B2B marketplace," he said. "Participants arrive with clear objectives -- expanding route networks, securing infrastructure partnerships, onboarding technology solutions, or strengthening regional trade corridors. The discussions here are purposeful and commercially relevant. The real value lies in the quality of engagement and the ability to turn meaningful handshakes into tangible business outcomes."

With India working to reduce logistics costs and improve global trade integration, platforms such as air cargo India and transport logistic India serve as structured B2B environments where operational challenges meet practical solutions.

The trade fairs will continue in Mumbai until 26 February 2026, facilitating targeted business meetings and industry dialogue across the logistics ecosystem.

