AIRA partners with TASK and ESSCI to announce BotSkilling & BotLabs initiatives

PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 7: The All India Robotics Association (AIRA), in collaboration with the Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI), announced BotSkilling and BotLabs initiatives today at T-Hub, Hyderabad. These initiatives aim to establish a comprehensive robotics education and research framework across colleges and universities in Telangana. Together, AIRA, TASK, and ESSCI have made the announcement that they want to train 1 million roboticists in Telangana in the coming decade. This includes scientists, engineers, trainers, manufacturing, service, and maintenance professionals. AIRA's CEO, Pallav Bajjuri, kicked off the event with an overview of AIRA's vision for India's robotics ecosystem. Addressing an audience of leaders from over 50 higher education institutions from all over Telangana, Pallav outlined AIRA's mission as "accelerating robotics by enabling innovation, education, and collaboration". Started in 2020, AIRA has been working with governments, educational institutions, industry, and robotics startups, connecting the dots to every stakeholder in the ecosystem.

The event witnessed a panel of experts and enablers in the ecosystem including Ramadevi Lanka, Director Emerging Technologies in Telangana, Dr. Abhilasha Guar of Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI), Sirkanth Sinha of Telangana Association of Skill and Knowledge (TASK), Mahankali Srinivas Rao of T Hub, Vinod Bothale of IN-SPACe and others.

Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK: "Together, we are shaping the future of robotics education and skilling in Telangana."

Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, CEO, ESSCI: "This initiative will drive technological advancements and contribute significantly to the socio-economic growth of the region. These initiatives will adopt to India's National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) to deliver industry-relevant skills."

Rama Devi Lanka, Director, Emerging Technologies, Govt of Telangana, Emphasized the importance of skill development in robotics to meet the future demands of the industry.

The event also witnessed the launched of Research Robot, a product of collaboration between AIRA and Anvi Space, a US-Hyderabad based space startup. The Research Robot is positioned as Raspberry Pi of robotics, a platform that allows students to tinker with software and hardware as a part of training. The goal of the Research Robot is to allow practical training leading to advance research and product development on college campuses.

Kisshhan PSV, Founder and Chairperson of AIRA, handed over a research robot to Shreya Reddy, Director of MLRIT, marking the setup of a new robotic lab in their college. This collaboration highlights the tangible impact of AIRA's initiatives in enhancing educational infrastructure. Kisshhan emphasized AIRA's commitment to building a skilled workforce capable of leading India into a technologically advanced future.

