Airbnb Invests in India's Communities with Grants to Four Nonprofits Through the Airbnb Community Fund

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 3: Airbnb is proud to announce the latest recipients of Airbnb Community Fund grants, including four organizations in India that are making a profound difference across various sectors.

Launched in 2020, the Airbnb Community Fund is a $100 million initiative to directly support local communities and the people who live there. Each year, Airbnb donates to organizations that are supporting and strengthening communities around the world, including donations made in partnership with local hosts in many of these communities.

Each year, Airbnb partners with hosts to identify important issues and many of the non-profit organizations to receive donations. Airbnb hosts are deeply connected to their communities and by involving them in this process, Airbnb aims for the Fund to drive meaningful local impact. As in previous years, hosts helped direct a majority of the donations.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Head, Airbnb India and Southeast Asia, said, "At Airbnb, we believe in the power of community, and we are thrilled to support organizations across India that are working towards creating a lasting positive change. This year's grants are a testament to our commitment to empowering local nonprofits that are driving impactful initiatives in critical areas like waste management, education, and women's empowerment. The Airbnb Community Fund is not just about financial support; it's about amplifying the efforts of organizations that make a real difference in people's lives."

Airbnb Community Fund Recipients in India

This year's Community Fund grants were directed to organizations focusing on three key areas identified by the Airbnb Host Advisory Board: economic empowerment, environmental sustainability, and ending abuse and exploitation.

The nonprofits receiving donations in India are:

* Waste Warriors to create awareness around responsible waste management in the Indian Himalayan Region.

* Maher Ashram to support the shelter and care of destitute elderly women at the Sukhsandhya Home located at Maher Vatsalyadham Centre in Pune.

* Pratham to provide quality education to young people, primarily women and girls, in the underserved communities across India and beyond.

* Concern India Foundation to support higher and professional education for underprivileged youth across India.

Etosha Chatterjee, Director, Programs for Waste Warriors, shared, "The multi-year support from Airbnb Community Fund will continue to play a key role in helping us strengthen waste management systems in the Indian Himalayas. Our focus is on empowering local communities, especially women, and creating sustainable solutions. The Fund will allow us to expand our work and drive long-term change."

Keshav Aggarwal, a member of the Airbnb Host Advisory Board, shared, "The people at Maher Ashram are natural hosts, welcoming everyone with warmth and compassion. Their inclusivity inspires us to bring the Airbnb host community closer to their mission. We're excited to organize host meetups at Maher Ashram, focusing on volunteering and cultural immersion, which will help Airbnb hosts contribute meaningfully and build deeper connections with the incredible individuals at Maher Ashram."

The Airbnb Community Fund in action

To date, the Airbnb Community Fund has distributed more than $36 million to organizations in nearly 70 countries, with hosts providing input each year. To learn more about the Airbnb Community Fund, please visit the website.

This year's Airbnb Community Fund grants were distributed from July 2024 through early 2025. Airbnb works with grantmaking partners to support due diligence and facilitate payment to many nonprofit grantees.

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home and has since grown to over 5 million hosts who have welcomed 2 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)