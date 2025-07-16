Ajitesh Korupolu Decodes India's New-Age Real Estate Success on Ravi Kewalramani's Podcast

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16: In a candid and insightful conversation on Ravi Kewalramani's podcast, Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO of ASBL, shared a compelling analysis of the key forces that are shaping India's evolving real estate landscape. He discussed key factors influencing property values, the role of urban policies in capital appreciation, and how technology is simplifying the home buying process.

In the episode titled "15x in 5 years: India's Most Underrated Real Estate Market," the conversation began with Hyderabad's real estate trajectory. Ajitesh explained how sustained investment over the past decade led to a sharp rise in prices, especially on the city's outskirts. He outlined a tiered investment strategy, showing how capital allocations vary based on proximity to the city center. Looking ahead, he predicted market stabilization, moving into a "marathon mode" with steady appreciation and that infrastructure growth and the rise of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) will be key growth drivers for Hyderabad.

India's real estate sector is transforming rapidly, driven by demand, infrastructure, and shifting buyer expectations. Ajitesh noted that while market dynamics lead the charge, politics and policy making also play a pivotal role. From regulatory reforms to urban planning, he explained how political intent can help unlock land, ensure transparency, and incentivize affordable housing. He addressed the current entry point for investors in Hyderabad. With land prices rising, the minimum investment has increased significantly. He shared a framework for investors, highlighting how strategic decisions, particularly in peripheral areas, can yield strong returns with moderate capital. In addition, he spoke about post COVID shifts in buyer's behavior. There's a growing focus on spacious homes, wellness amenities, and trust in the developer's brand. The pandemic accelerated digital adoption, prompting developers to evolve their customer engagement models.

Ajitesh emphasized how AI is easing the journey for a buyer. From chatbots and virtual tours to predictive pricing and real time updates, technology is giving buyers more control. "Real estate is a pay first, use later model, which naturally creates anxiety," he said. "We're using technology to reduce that anxiety by offering transparency through drone videos, quality reports, and digital processes to build trust and accountability." He also advocated for a "One Nation, One License" model. Such a policy, he argued, would enable credible developers to scale across states without red tape--boosting competition, innovation, quality, and affordability for buyers.

On the regulatory front, Ajitesh discussed Floor Space Index (FSI), explaining that while higher FSI allows denser growth, a blanket approach isn't ideal. FSI regulations must align with local infrastructure, population, and the city needs to promote sustainable urban development. Finally, he called Mumbai unmatched in scale, capital, and opportunity. With its vertical growth, infrastructure, and evolving policies, Mumbai remains a testbed for bold urban development models. The podcast certainly presented the vision of a real estate leader shaping India's urban future, not just through projects, but through innovation, foresight, and a deep understanding of buyer's needs.

