Allstate India empowers women with valuable job skills and equipment in 2nd year of Project Nirmiti

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 11: Allstate India celebrates the second impactful year of partnership with Project Nirmiti, a transformative initiative, which empowers women in underserved communities to become self-sufficient and financially independent. This year, a group of 140 women successfully completed the first phase of training, focusing on foundational job skills, and began the second phase this month to further enhance their expertise with advanced skills. Beneficiaries were honored during 2nd Valedictorian Ceremony, reaffirming Allstate India's commitment to transforming underserved communities.

The 2nd Valedictory Ceremony, held at Kasturba Hall in Pune, celebrated the completion of the first phase, equipping these women with tools needed to pursue micro-entrepreneurship or secure meaningful employment opportunities. This adds to the 140 women who gained valuable skills last year, with 120+ already contributing to their families' financial growth and well-being.

Tanay Kediyal, Managing Director - Allstate India, distributed job equipment to these women and said, "Over the last 2 years, we have had the privilege of witnessing the resilience and determination of 280 women who embraced new skills and became catalysts for change within their families and communities. This collective success is a testament to the strength of these women and the unwavering support from our NGO partners, Vivek Vyaspeeth and Swarajya. With this program, Allstate India's aim is to enable empowerment in the heart of communities that need it most. The journey of these women is a powerful example of how investing in skill-building can uplift families and communities."

Alongside formal skill training, these women also received sessions on financial literacy by Allstate India volunteers throughout the year, making the approach more holistic. The project reaffirms Allstate India's commitment to empowering women, particularly those in vulnerable and underserved communities. This momentous Valedictory Ceremony honored these achievements and collective work towards a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

About Project Nirmiti:

Project Nirmiti is a collaborative initiative between Allstate India, and its NGO partners - Vivek Vyaspeeth, and Swarajya, aimed at empowering women from underserved communities by providing them with employable skills and resources for personal and economic growth. The project focuses on training women in tailoring and other livelihood skills to help them gain financial independence and build a better future for themselves and their families.

About Allstate India:

Allstate India Private Limited, also known as Allstate India, is a subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation. Allstate India has evolved beyond its technology and operations functions to be the critical strategic business services arm of the corporation. With offices in Bengaluru and Pune, the company offers expertise to the parent organization's business areas, including technology and innovation; claims processing, accounting and imaging services; policy administration; transformation solution design and support services; transformation of property liability service design; global operations and integration; and training and transition.

