PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: Altimetrik, an AI-first digital engineering company, has been named an OpenAI Advanced Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Advanced Partner, Altimetrik will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT-5.6, while using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work.

"We have spent years building industry expertise and deploying engineering disciplines that modernize legacy brownfield systems into a production-ready, governed enterprise system," said Niraj Nagrani, Chief Data and AI Officer, Altimetrik. "The Advanced Partner designation deepens our access to OpenAI's platform so we can bring those capabilities to enterprise clients faster and efficiently."

Altimetrik brings experience across financial services, payments, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and automotive, helping customers define AI strategies, build agentic systems, integrate AI into existing workflows, and redesign operations for production-scale performance. The company serves several of the world's largest global banks and payment processors and has delivered AI-driven solutions that have identified more than $540 million in revenue opportunities for a single manufacturing client.

"The strongest partnerships are built on outcomes, not announcements," said Gurvinder Singh Sahni, Chief Marketing Officer, Altimetrik. "For our clients, AI is measured by the business value it delivers, and that's exactly what we have been achieving with OpenAI. This designation enables us to scale that impact across every industry we serve."

"We're pleased to welcome Altimetrik as an OpenAI Advanced Partner. The Altimetrik team brings practical enterprise AI delivery experience across strategy, implementation, and adoption," said Philip Larson, Senior Director, OpenAI Partner Network. "Through the OpenAI Partner Network, Altimetrik can help more enterprises move from AI pilots to measurable business impact."

Looking ahead, Altimetrik plans to expand its OpenAI-powered offerings through ALTi AIOS, its AI operating system for enterprises, which coordinates agents, data, and human decision-making across five architectural layers and 45 engineering disciplines. The company will invest in dedicated OpenAI expertise and industry-specific solutions to help clients move AI initiatives from pilot to production.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network and how Altimetrik builds contextual operating systems for clients through AI.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is an AI-native engineering company helping some of the most revered and iconic enterprises modernize systems, data, and processes at the heart of their business, so they can move faster, operate more efficiently, and innovate continuously. Through ALTi AIOS™, its AI-native operating system, Altimetrik combines the latest AI capabilities with deep engineering expertise to help clients solve complex challenges, accelerate modernization, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

Altimetrik's clients get access to the latest AI innovations while maintaining flexibility to choose the right technologies for their business, through trusted relationships with OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic, Databricks, and major hyperscalers.

A member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for AI Excellence, the Forum's global hub for shaping responsible AI, Altimetrik is also recognized in the 2025 Constellation Research ShortList™ for Global AI Services and named a Major Contender in multiple Everest Group PEAK Matrix® assessments, including Software Product Engineering Services (2026), Enterprise Quality Engineering Services (2025), and Digital Engineering Services for BFSI and Life Sciences.

Learn more at altimetrik.com.

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