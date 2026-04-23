Altimetrik Partners with Google Cloud to Scale Enterprise AI

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22: Altimetrik, an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced it has joined Google Cloud's cohort of AI-native partners, a group Google Cloud is partnering to scale agentic AI across the global enterprise. The collaboration establishes a dedicated team of Gemini Enterprise practitioners at Altimetrik to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to production-scale agentic transformation. The announcement coincides with Google Cloud Next 2026.

As part of the collaboration, Altimetrik will build, test, and deploy agentic solutions on Gemini Enterprise, delivering specialized Outcome-as-a-Service for select industry domains, accelerated CX Migrations, and proprietary Enablement & Adoption COEs. The practice is purpose-built to scale production-grade AI agents securely inside existing enterprise software and workflow environments.

"We are proud to be part of Google Cloud's AI-native partner cohort, a group chosen to build what comes next in enterprise AI," said Raj Sundaresan, Chief Executive Officer, Altimetrik. "Pilots are easy. Scale is hard. That is where the enterprise breaks. With this partnership, we're bringing the culmination of our depth and experience in enterprise AI to accelerate solutions built on the strong foundation of Gemini Enterprise and Google's cloud platform."

"Google Cloud's partners are the primary engine for distributing and implementing AI technologies," said Victor Morales, Vice President, Global System Integrators Partnerships, Google Cloud. "With Altimetrik's dedicated Gemini Enterprise practice, we're empowering our mutual customers to accelerate their agentic AI journeys with speed, security, and measurable business outcomes."

Altimetrik will leverage its recently announced ALTI AI OS™ --a unifying layer that abstracts technical complexity while embedding human accountability and engineering discipline--to build and deploy enterprise-grade AI solutions on Google Cloud's platform.

As part of the collaboration, Altimetrik will stand up a dedicated Gemini Enterprise practice staffed with certified forward-deployed engineers, building a quarterly pipeline of enterprise-grade agents for publication on Google Cloud Marketplace. The two companies will operate under a shared governance model with joint go-to-market investment.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is an AI engineering company, building the systems that power the modern enterprise. With deep expertise across industries including BFSI, manufacturing, retail & CPG, automotive, healthcare, and life sciences, we help organizations modernize technology, unlock new revenue streams, and build sustainable competitive advantage. Powered by a global team of 10,000+ practitioners and a foundation of engineering excellence, Altimetrik delivers AI that is not just implemented but operationalized, governed, and built to continuously evolve. Recognized by Constellation Research and Everest Group for AI and digital engineering leadership, and named among Glassdoor's Best Led Companies, Altimetrik is redefining how enterprises build for the AI era. Learn more at altimetrik.com

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