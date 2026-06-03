Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,190.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,210 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,58,170 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,360.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,190, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,990 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,340.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900.

US gold prices slipped on Wednesday, as renewed hostilities in the West Asia pushed crude oil prices higher, cementing fears that interest rates would stay higher for longer to tame inflation.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $4,476.50 per ounce by 0103 GMT. US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.3 per cent to $4,504.40.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $74.73 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $1,932.25, and palladium fell 0.3 per cent to $1,365.25.

(with inputs from Reuters)