Wednesday, June 03, 2026 | 07:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,190

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,360 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,190. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,210 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,58,170 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,360.
 
  

Also Read

jewellery, Gold

Jewellery stocks: Thangamayil, Sky Gold rally up to 8%, register new highs

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,030; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Crude Oil, oil imports, Oil tankers

US-Iran talks, oil and Fed signals key drivers for gold this week: Analysts

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹1,57,650; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,80,100

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,190, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,990 in Chennai.
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,340. 
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900.  
 
US gold prices slipped on Wednesday, as renewed hostilities in the West Asia pushed crude oil prices higher, cementing fears that interest rates would stay higher for longer to tame inflation.
 
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $4,476.50 per ounce by 0103 GMT. US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.3 per cent to $4,504.40.
 
Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $74.73 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $1,932.25, and palladium fell 0.3 per cent to $1,365.25.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

More From This Section

crude oil, oil

Oil prices rise over 1% as new West Asia hostilities flare, talks stall

crude oil, oil

Oil prices steady as uncertainty over US-Iran talks keeps markets on edge

silver, silver prices

MCX launches 'Silver 100' futures to open silver market to small investors

Brent crude, crude oil

Oil prices climb over 2% as Israel intensifies operations in Lebanon

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold demand in India tepid on price volatility; China premiums narrow

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Gold and silver gold and silver prices Silver Prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric Mobility QIPMaruti Suzuki E100 VehicleAmazon Music Unlimited LaunchAsus Rog XBOX Ally X20 LaunchTechnology NewsPersonal Finance