ALUCAST® 2024 Draws 8,000 Industry Visitors from 20+ Countries, Featuring 200 Exhibitors and 300+ Brands

New Delhi [India], December 6: The 10th edition of ALUCAST® EXPO - the comprehensive biennial International Conference and Exhibition on Die Casting Technology and biggest industry platform in India yet, was kicked-off with much fanfare on December 5 at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Center, Dwarka, Delhi, India.

The three-day exhibition held from December 5 to December 7 and was attended by over 200 exhibitors and over 300 brands from countries, including Thailand, Germany, USA, Spain, Italy, Austria, Japan, China and France.

Organized by The Aluminium Casters' Association (ALUCAST)® and produced by NurnbergMesse India, the mega expo where industry die-casting leaders, innovators, and manufacturers converged to unveil the latest technically advanced products, materials, tools, equipment, and consumables attracted over 8000 industry visitors from 20+ countries.

Prasan Firodia, President, ALUCAST and Managing Director, Force Motors & Jaya Hind Industries said, "India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in aluminum die casting, with manufacturers leveraging cutting-edge technologies to produce complex critical components, including structural parts, on par with global standards. The country now boasts the largest aluminum die-casting machine at 4400 tons, capable of producing large, high-precision parts, highlighting India's advanced capabilities in the sector."

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India shares, "ALUCAST® 2024 is set to redefine industry standards with an overwhelming response from the industry. Beyond the auto industry, the anticipated growth in sectors like consumer electronics, aerospace, and electrical equipment positions aluminium die casting as a cornerstone of India's manufacturing future. Committed to innovation and business growth we warmly welcome all stakeholders to explore, learn, and engage at this transformative event and be part of the innovations shaping the industry's future."

The expo gathers significance with India's growing aluminium die casting sector in manufacturing, especially in automotive technology, with rising demand for lightweight, non-ferrous metals.

Aluminium die casting solutions play key role in diverse industries like Oil and Gas, Automobile, Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace, Telecom, Electrical and Construction.

India's target to double the size of its auto industry to INR 15 lakh crore by the end of 2024 demonstrates its stronghold in automotive manufacturing, driven by a booming EV market projected to grow at a 49% CAGR by 2030.

Inaugurated by Chief Guest Peter Ottmann, CEO, NurnbergMesse GmbH on December 5, the first day witnessed address by Prasan Firodia, President, ALucast & Managing Director, Force Motors Limited & Jaya Hind Industries Pvt Ltd.

Vinay Raghunath, Partner, EY also addressed the gathering as keynote speaker.

The dignitaries also released ALUCAST Publications - Technical Volume, ALUCAST Journal, Exhibitors Directory that was followed by the Awards Distribution Ceremony for Best Foundry Award 2024 to honour the Innovation & Design.

Sonia Prashar, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India Pvt Ltd and Secretary-General, Federation of European Business in India delivered the Vote of Thanks and the three-day expo was kicked-off.

The ALUCAST® also provided a 2.5 days of in-depth presentations and sessions by global industry leaders, this year's conference theme, "Leveraging Innovation & Technology for Global Competitiveness", will cover advancements in semi-solid casting, AI applications, die longevity, and workforce reskilling, all key topics driving the future of die casting.

The visitors witnessed the latest machinery, tooling, material and technology designed to elevate productivity and efficiency tailored to meet the diverse needs of the aluminium die casting sector as well as an ultimate platform for forging valuable connections, fostering collaborations, and shaping future innovations.

