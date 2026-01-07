Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 08:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Market outlook, Jan 7: Nifty seen trading between 26,000 to 26,400

Market outlook, Jan 7: Nifty seen trading between 26,000 to 26,400

According to Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal, Nifty has broken its higher highs - higher lows formation. Read more to find out Nifty strategy, Bank Nifty outlook, and stock recommendations for today

Motilal Oswal's Chandan Taparia picked Tata Consumer Products an Max Financial Services for Wednesday's session

Motilal Oswal's Chandan Taparia picked Tata Consumer Products an Max Financial Services.

Chandan Taparia Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty share price today, Jan 7

Nifty50 index opened negative on Tuesday, on account of dampened global cues and went southwards for most part of the day. It was followed by some consolidation towards the end but closed in losses of around 70 points. Nifty share price formed a small bodied candle on the daily frame and broke its higher highs – higher lows formation of the last four sessions.  Now it has to cross and hold above 26,200 zones for an up move towards 26,350 and 26,500 zones, while support can be seen at 26,050 then 25,950 zones.
 
On the option front, Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is at 26,200, then 26,500 strike, while Maximum Put Open Interests (OI) is at 26,000, then 26,200 strike. Call writing is seen at 26,200, then 26,500 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,700, then 26,200 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,800 to 26,600 zones while an immediate range between 26,000 to 26,400 levels.
 
 

Nifty Bank share price today

 
The Nifty Bank index opened on a negative note yesterday, near 59,950 levels, but a quick recovery was seen from lower zones towards 60,300 levels in the initial hour of the session.  Later it remained consolidative in a narrow range of 200 points between 60,000 to 60,200 zones. It formed a small bodied candle on daily scale as buying is visible at lower levels but momentum is missing at higher zones. Now it has to hold above 60,000 zones for an up move towards 60,437 marks then 60,750 zones while on the downside support is seen at 59,750 then 59,500 levels.
 

Stocks to buy: Chandan Taparia stock recommendations

 
Buy TATA Consumer Products | CMP: ₹1,210 | Stop Loss: ₹1,175 | Target Price: ₹1,265 

Also Read

Stock Markets LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets trade mixed; Modern Diagnostic IPO listing today

Stocks to Watch, January 7, 2026

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 7: Titan, Biocon, Godrej Con, Lodha, YES Bank

Sebi

Sebi proposes 30-day lag for using price data for educational purposes

Dabur

Growth triggers missing in Dabur amid weak hair oil, beverage salespremium

HDFC Bank share price today

HDFC Bank down 4% in 2 days, falls below 200-DMA: analysts decode strategy

Tata Consumer share price has given a range breakout with a strong bodied bullish candle. It has also bounced up from its 50 Double Exponential Average (DEMA) support zones. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications.     
Buy Max Financial Services | CMP: ₹1,731 | Stop Loss: ₹1,665 | Target Price: ₹1,885
 
Max Financial share price has broken out from a trendline with higher than average traded volumes on the daily chart. The Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator has given a bullish crossover to confirm the upwards momentum.         
 
Buy IndusInd Bank | CMP: ₹914 | Stop Loss: ₹875 | Target Price: ₹995
 
IndusInd Bank share price has breached above its resistance zones and surpassed above its 200 Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) with a surge in traded volumes. The Average Directional Index (ADX) line has turned up which confirms the strength of the bullish reversal.        ==============  Disclaimer: This article is by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.
 

More From This Section

Sebi

Stockbroker rules' revamp likely to broaden cross-regulator scopepremium

zudio

Revenue miss in Q3 to keep apparel retail major Trent under pressurepremium

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

Rupee rises 12 paise to close at ₹90.18 against US dollar, ends 4-day slide

Dollar dips for second day as Venezuela concerns give way to optimism

Dollar dips for second day as Venezuela concerns give way to optimism

stock market trading

Stock Market Close: Nifty below 26,200; Sensex down 376 pts; RIL drops 4%, Trent 9%; SMIDs slide

Topics : Stock calls Market Outlook Markets stock market trading stocks to watch Stocks to buy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Price TodaySchool Winter Vacation ExtendedMotorola Razr FoldICICI Bank Share
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon