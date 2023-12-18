Ambitious Networking Team Services (ANTS) Successfully Relaunches as a Private Limited Company

SRV Media

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18: Ambitious Networking Team Services, a leading business networking organization, proudly announces its transformation into a private limited company. The relaunch event, held on November 1st, witnessed significant success, marking a crucial milestone in the company's evolution.

The unveiling of our new corporate identity became a focal point for distinguished individuals in business and social circles. Lion G Babu Rao Garu, International Director of Lions International, graced the event as the Chief Guest. He shared his remarkable journey, transitioning from a daily-wage factory employee to an entrepreneur, then an enterprise leader, and ultimately, a philanthropist. Rao emphasized the importance of business owners not only accumulating wealth but also setting goals to contribute significantly to society, aligning earning ambitions with a commitment to giving back.

Ramesh Sampangi, Managing Director of Sampangi Infra, captivated the diverse audience with his compelling Rags to Riches story, narrating a journey from challenges to triumph. Special Invitee Suresh Sampangi, CEO & Director of Sampangi Group of Companies, shared his success story of becoming the youngest CEO at the 17th International Business Conclave & Awards in 2023.

The dynamic motivational speaker, Govind Babu, delivered an inspiring talk on "AI vs NI," exploring the impact of our increasing reliance on artificial intelligence on our natural intelligence capabilities. His message resonated with all business owners, urging them to reflect on the balance between technological advancements and nurturing innate human intelligence.

The event garnered enthusiasm from entrepreneurs and industry leaders who commended ANTS for fostering meaningful connections within the business community.

Shiva Kumar Makana, Founder & CEO of Ambitious Networking Team Services (P) Ltd, expressed excitement about the successful event, stating, "The relaunch marks a pivotal moment in our journey. We are thrilled to move forward as a private limited company, believing this transformation will better serve our members and lead us to new heights of success."

As a comprehensive platform, ANTS supports professional growth, community, and collaboration. Joining ANTS offers several advantages:

* Client Base Expansion: Team members gain access to a collaborative network promoting business growth.

* Referral Networking Opportunities: Receive referrals from both Team and non-Team members, establishing valuable contacts.

* Community Fellowship: Immerse in a supportive community of like-minded business owners from across India, encouraging collective success.

* Educational Resources: Stay informed and inspired through informative sessions designed to enhance skills and knowledge.

* Member Profile Showcases: Team Leader members enjoy opportunities to present business profiles, boosting visibility.

* Social Programs and Events: Regular gatherings provide networking opportunities in a relaxed setting.

Shiva Kumar M, highlighted the company's core idea of business referral network marketing, emphasizing a collaborative environment to increase membership and overall success.

In essence, ANTS stands out by offering a unique referral networking system tailored to Indian business needs, fostering personal and business development.

Ambitious Networking Team Services invites business professionals, startups, entrepreneurs, and SMEs to join its global community. An exciting free franchise offer awaits those who bring in additional members.

For more information, visit the official website: https://www.antsint.com/

