New Delhi [India], September 23: Ameenji Rubber Limited launches ₹30 crore IPO, which will open on September 26, 2025, and close on September 30, 2025. The face value is ₹10 per equity share, with a price band of ₹95 to ₹100 per share. The issue size is 30,00,000 equity shares, aggregating up to ₹30 crore at the upper price band, and the minimum application lot is 1,200 shares.

IPO Details

Ameenji Rubber Limited, engaged in the manufacturing, supply, and export of rubber solutions for Railways, infrastructure, and commercial applications, has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO will open on September 26, 2025, and close on September 30, 2025, with a price band of ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share of face value ₹10 each.

The public issue consists solely of a Fresh Issue of 30,00,000 equity shares, aggregating up to ₹30 crore at the upper price band.

The issue is being managed by Hem Securities Limited as the Book Running Lead Manager, and Bigshare Services Private Limited as the Registrar to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Allocation is as follows:

- Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 14,20,800 shares

- Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 4,27,200 shares

- Retail Individual Investors (RII): 9,98,400 shares

- Market Makers (MM): 1,53,600 shares

Utilization of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized for:

- Funding of Capital Expenditure towards Modernization of Existing Machinery and Procurement of New Machinery for new product Line-Conveyor Belting Unit

- Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings

- General Corporate Purpose

Company Overview

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Secunderabad, Telangana, Ameenji Rubber Limited specializes in rubber products catering to Railways, elevated metro projects, bridges, and flyovers.

- Manufacturing facility: 9,993 sq. meters in Hyderabad

- Products: 15+ rubber products used in railways and infrastructure projects

- Certifications & Approvals: RDSO, MORTH, Ministry of Railways, DFCC, CE compliance, and in-house NABL accredited laboratory

- Exports: To more than 5 countries | US subsidiary : Ameenji Rubber Inc., in, North Carolina

Financial Highlights (FY25)

- Revenue: ₹94.05 crore

- EBITDA: ₹18.59 crore (EBITDA Margin 19.76%)

- PAT: ₹8.03 crore (PAT Margin 8.54%)

- ROE: 44.23%

- ROCE: 23.43%

Leadership

Promoters:

- Mufaddal Najmuddin Deesawala

- Sakina Mufaddal Deesawala

- Fatema Mufaddal Deesawala

- Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala

Investor and Media Contact

Ameenji Rubber Limited

Registered Office: 5-5-65/1/A, F-14, S.A. Trade Centre, First Floor, Ranigunj, Secunderabad, Telangana - 500003

Email: info@ameenji.net | Phone: +91-040-40044006

Website: www.ameenji.com

Book Running Lead Manager

Hem Securities Limited

Email: ib@hemsecurities.com | Website: www.hemsecurities.com

Registrar to the Issue

Bigshare Services Private Limited

Email: ipo@bigshareonline.com | Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking in nature, involving risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Ameenji Rubber Limited does not undertake to update these statements publicly.

