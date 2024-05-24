Amigos IAS Shines with Top Ranks in UPSC 2023 Examination

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24: Amigos IAS, a premier institute for civil services exam preparation, proudly announces the exceptional achievements of its students in the UPSC 2023 results. This year, Amigos IAS has once again demonstrated its excellence by securing numerous top ranks in the prestigious examination, reinforcing its legacy of dedication, quality, and student-centric education.

Among the standout performers, Donuru Ananya Reddy has achieved an All India Rank of 3, highlighting the effectiveness of our Interview Guidance Program. Additionally, Merugu Kaushik, Sowbhagya S, and Akshay Deepak have secured ranks 82, 101, and 196 respectively, showcasing the impact of our comprehensive Mentorship Program. The consistent performance of our students across various ranks underscores the institute's unwavering commitment to providing top-tier education and personalized guidance.

List of Rankers and Their Programs:

1. Donuru Ananya Reddy- Rank 3 (Interview Guidance Program)

2. Merugu Kaushik - Rank 82 (Mentorship Program)

3. Sowbhagya S - Rank 101 (Mentorship Program)

4. P. Dheeraj Reddy - Rank 173 (Interview Guidance Program)

5. Akshay Deepak - Rank 196 (Mentorship Program)

6. Rajat Tripathi - Rank 515 (Mentorship Program)

7. U. Vibhu Krishna - Rank 528 (Interview Guidance Program)

8. Koyyada Pranay Kumar- Rank 554 (Mentorship Program)

9. Rakesh Kumar Sahoo - Rank 575 (Interview Guidance Program)

10. Chowhan Rajkumar - Rank 703 (Interview Guidance Program)

11. Prashanth Suresh Dagale - Rank 775 (Interview Guidance Program)

12. Havish C - Rank 792 (Mentorship Program)

13. Siddharth Barwal - Rank 823 (Interview Guidance Program)

Reddy, Director of Amigos IAS said Our mission has always been to nurture and guide aspirants with the best possible resources and support. The outstanding results this year are a testament to our dedicated approach and the resilience of our students. We are immensely proud of our students' achievements and look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence."

"Seeing our students excel year after year reaffirms the effectiveness of our mentoring programs. We focus on providing not just academic knowledge but also the strategies and emotional support needed to succeed in the UPSC exams. Congratulations to all our successful candidates!" said Kalyan, Chief Mentor

Manjunath, Branch Admin Head said Our priority is to provide a seamless and supportive learning environment. The success of our students reflects the quality infrastructure and the comprehensive support system we have in place. We are committed to continuously enhancing our facilities to help students achieve their best."

Donuru Ananya Reddy, Rank 3 said that "The support and guidance I received at Amigos IAS were instrumental in my success. The Interview Guidance Program helped me refine my skills and boosted my confidence. The Panels insights and personalized feedback made a significant difference in my preparation. I am incredibly grateful to the entire team at Amigos IAS for their unwavering support."

Amigos IAS Academy is excited to announce that admissions for the 2024-25 academic year are now open. We invite aspiring civil servants to join our community and benefit from our expert coaching, extensive resources, and a supportive network. Our programs are designed to cater to the dynamic needs of the competitive exam landscape, ensuring that every student is well-prepared to achieve their goals.

For more information and to enroll for Various Programs contact: 9000230735

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)